On Saturday, March 4, in the new theater at Helix Charter High School the cities of La Mesa and Santee will hold the Miss La Mesa and Miss Santee scholarship pageants.

We are currently seeking outgoing residents ages 6-26 to participate in a program that has been a tradition in the cities since the late 1960’s and is an outstanding mentoring program for young women. The pageants are sponsored by the local Chamber of Commerce and focus on community service, networking, improving public speaking and interview skills and overall personal growth. There is no swimsuit competition.

Our Princess & Jr. Miss program is open to girls 6-12 years old. Those enrolled in this program will not compete for a title. Instead all of our Princess & Jr. Miss participants will receive a sash and crown and will be invited to participate in the show on pageant night as well as attend large community events throughout the year.

Contestants ages 12-26 will be scored on personal interview, speech, physical fitness, poise and personality, evening gown, and on-stage impromptu question. Pageant photographers will present the Miss Photogenic award, contestants will vote for the Miss Congeniality award and a local educator will choose a winner for our essay-writing contest.

During the three rehearsals leading up to the pageant, all of our participants will receive group and one-on-one training for things like interview preparation, stage presence, public speaking, wardrobe consultation and more. Whether this is your 1st pageant or you are a pageant pro, our goal is to have everyone walk away pageant night feeling accomplished and having gained lifelong skills.

Our 2017 Miss La Mesa and Miss Santee winners will receive a prize package including a college scholarship, paid entry into the 2018 Miss San Diego Cities Pageant and the once in a lifetime opportunity to serve as an ambassador for their city. Throughout their reign, winners will attend grand openings, parades, summer concerts, charity events and chamber functions.

Interested participants can visit our website www.4PointsEvents.com or contact pageant Director, Sierra Billock at 619-672-0688 or via email Sierra@4PointsEvents.com. We will be holding an orientation about the pageant on Sunday Jan. 15 at Santee City Hall Building 8 at 1 p.m. Anyone interested in participating is welcome to join and learn more.