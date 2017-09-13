The group of twelve all got up out of their chairs and descended upon the man who was kneeling on the floor in the middle of the room. He had asked the man in charge of leading the group in worship to pray for him. Without missing a beat and as soon as it was time to close up the meeting Chris asked everyone to put their hands on Joshua.

Joshua who was kneeling in the center of the room felt a heavy hand pressing down on the very top of his head, several others were touching his back and shoulders and someone was gently rubbing his neck. Chris began to thank God and praise Him for all the wonders around them and then began to ask for healing for Joshua.

Immediately, as if a door in the middle of the room had been opened another man appeared just behind the prayer circle that nobody else seemed to notice. Rafael was an angel sent by God to answer the group’s petition for Joshua. Though everyone in the room couldn’t see the angelic creature there was a very subtle visible greenish glow that fell on the walls and ceiling of the room.

Rafael’s eyes locked on a hideous creature that was twisted around the spine of Joshua. The creature had a serpentine grip that started at his lower back and wound its way to Joshua’s head. The demon’s head was actually pushing down on top of Joshua’s head giving him shortness of breath, dizziness and an overall heaviness of being.

Rafael glared at the creature as he began to intercede for Joshua. He asked God for the power to remove the creature as a brilliant greenish bolt of light hit the demon striking it several times in the head. With each strike the demon let one of its arms go that was entangled around the waist, back and neck of the man.

The hideous monster now detached stood facing Rafael as it snarled and growled at him. With one additional prayer to the Lord the demon was forced back through an invisible crack in the air completely vanishing from their presence.

At that moment Joshua felt a heaviness leave his body. He took several more deep breaths as Chris ended his prayer in “Amen”. As Joshua got up everyone either patted him on the back or gave him a bear hug as the lights went off and they left the Wednesday night bible fellowship at the Youth Center.

We were never meant to walk alone. We desperately need one another to hold us up and walk along side of us when the battle starts getting hot. Christians should be loving examples of Jesus Christ showering people around them with love and encouragement. We have been forgiven so much folly in this life that we owe it to others to pour out God’s love on them.

Unfortunately, a self-righteous individual or group of people who often heap rules, regulations and their self-righteousness on them has wounded many people in a church setting. They tend to flaunt their own spirituality as being superior while putting others down or depriving them of ministry opportunities within the local church.

An example of this can be found on the rear window or bumper of many of our cars. What does it say to the world if we have a Christian bumper sticker on our cars but drive as if we are on the highway to hell? Christian merchandise too that flaunts or taunts are of little use in God’s economy. The Lord is looking for people who want to partner with Him in extending the right hand of fellowship and pouring out blessings on others around them.

God designed life in a way that we would need each other, depend on one another and call out for help to one another. As we live in this fallen world we should live in ways that reflect the same love that Jesus came to earth to demonstrate.

It’s so important for all of us who are followers of Christ to be doers of the word and not merely hearers only. There are so many simple ways to show kindness in a world filled with self-indulgence; a smile, wave, hug or holding a door open for someone. Many have forgotten about common courtesies that we never use to have to think about and were just part of everyday life.

Through the many prayers of the saints lives can be changed and through the laying on of many hands wounds can be healed. We were never meant to walk alone.