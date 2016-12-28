It is that time of year when we say goodbye to 2016 and hello to a new year full of hopes and dreams. It seems to be a majority with the people that I know that 2016 is a year that they are glad to leave behind. I’m sure it is a combination of things, and especially being a brutal election year has not helped. But when New Years comes around, I look forward to what a new year will bring and do my best to reflect on the many great things that have happened in my life and the wonderful things I have witnessed people in our community accomplish throughout the year.

The Lakeside Carter-Smith VFW Post 5867 is leaving this New Year on a great note, and starting the New Year with the same. After a generous donation the Lakeside VFW is presenting a handicap-accessible van to a disabled Vietnam veteran at the Bert-Fuller VFW Post 9578 in Alpine. This is a substantial and thoughtful gift for someone in need. It is a great way for the Post to end this year on a high note, and it has an interesting idea for those wanting to make changes for themselves as 2017 comes within sight.

Beginning Jan. 7 at 10:00 a.m. and lasting for three months, the Lakeside VFW is offering a Weight Loss Challenge for those who want to shed those extra pounds. It will begin every Saturday and Wednesday mornings with a weigh in, then a gentle or brisk walk around Lindo Lake. It is open to the public and dogs and strollers are welcome to join the fun.

As in many fundraising 50/50 drawings, the cost for the three months of companionship weight loss, half of the earnings from this fitness fundraiser will go to the person that shows the highest percentage of weight loss at the end of the three months. Not only do you have a chance of winning some money for weight loss, but also contributing to some much needed refurbishing of the VFW Post site, which is where the other half of the money raised will go. This is a great idea and provides camaraderie while trying to reach your ideal weight without the hassle of gyms and in the beautiful setting of Lindo Lake Park. This has got to be not only a healthier start to a new year, but also a great way to start a day with a walk through a beautiful setting. This has to be a great start to your day, both exercising your body and replenishing your spirit. And who knows, you might just meet some people there that will become great friends, bringing some good cheer to the New Year.

Although I love to set goals, I am not one for New Year’s resolutions, but this seems to be a win-win situation for everyone that gets involved. If you are interested in participating, it is always best to consult your doctor first, then give the Lakeside VFW a call and find out how you can participate. It can be reached at 619-443-0556 or visit the contact page at www.lakesidevfw5867.com.

As we say goodbye to 2016, thank you for the many wonderful memories that the people of East County have shared with us and we look forward to what 2017 holds for our local communities.