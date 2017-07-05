To mark the centennial birthday of Girl Scouts San Diego, Girl Scouts from East County and throughout San Diego have been out in full force, doing good. As part of a challenge called “100 Days of Girl Scouts,” troops and individual members took action in their communities to make the world a better place.

Two Girl Scout Junior troops of El Cajon were among participants. In honor of Earth Day, Troop 5002 helped beautify the San Vicente Creek during I Love a Clean San Diego’s 15th annual Creek to Bay Cleanup.

Troop 6804 introduced Girl Scouting in their community through invite-a-friend events, including a World Thinking Day festival and a St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

The Girl Scout Daisies and Cadettes of La Mesa Troop 6786 created an “Adopt-a-Grandparent” program at Villa Bonita Senior Living.

“Some of the seniors were ladies were Girl Scouts in the 1940s and 1950s, and they shared their experiences with the girls,” reported troop leader Courtney Cuellar.

Several troops from Lakeside — including Troops 6778, 5125, 5274, 5860 and 6810 — teamed up to plant trees at Stelzer Park in Lakeside, a favorite Girl Scout encampment destination.

“We planted 12 oak trees to help replace the trees being killed off by bark beetles,” said Lora Smoot, leader of Brownie-Junior-Cadette Troop 6778.

Elsewhere in San Diego County, Girl Scouts have served the homeless, made goodie bags for rescue pets, created hospital admission kits for pediatric cancer patients, planted school gardens, organized food drives and helped lead camping trips.

The 100 Days of Girl Scouts (March 12-June 19) challenge coincided with the national birthday of Girl Scouting. Juliette Gordon Lowe founded Girl Scouts on March 12, 1912 in Savannah, GA.

Girl Scouts of the USA is now the nation’s preeminent leadership development organization, dedicated to building girls of courage, confidence, and character. Girls discover who they are, where their talents lie and what they care about the most. They learn there is power in every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader) ™

Girl Scouts San Diego was launched in 1917 — just five years after the national organization began — when Troop 1 of Coronado became the first Girl Scout troop west of the Rockies. Today, more than 35,000 girl and adult members in San Diego and Imperial counties benefit from year-round activities and training. Headquartered in Balboa Park, Girl Scouts San Diego operates a program center in Escondido and a service center in Carlsbad, and maintains two camps in the Cuyamaca Mountains. All girls in grades K-12 are welcome to attend Girl Scouts’ day and resident summer camps, which continue through mid-August.

Adults are invited to attend Urban Campout: Celebrate 100 Years of Girl Scouts San Diego. The popular annual “fun fundraiser for grown-ups” is set for Friday, Sept. 15, 6-11 p.m. Find details at www.sdgirlscouts.org/uc.

To learn about Girl Scout opportunities for girls and adult volunteers in the East County area, contact Ana Luisa Ponce at aponce@sdgirlscouts.org or (619) 610-0715. For more information, visit www.sdgirlscouts.org.