The volunteer citizens group monitoring the spending of millions of dollars in public funds for new and improved patient care facilities at Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa has a new member. Lindsey Ryan, the hospital’s Manager of Nursing Education and Professional Development, has joined the Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee (ICBOC). ICBOC members are uncompensated East County residents who are charged with monitoring the expenditure of funds from the $247 million, voter-approved 2006 Proposition G bond measure. The Grossmont Healthcare District (GHD) is the public agency managing the bond-financed construction at the hospital, and serving as landlord of hospital property and buildings on behalf of local taxpayers. Individuals representing various constituency groups and business sectors, such as project management, large-scale construction operations, finance, labor and healthcare, fill specific seats on the ICBOC. Ryan will serve as a representative of Sharp Grossmont Hospital’s professional medical staff.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to serve,” said Ryan, a La Mesa resident. “I believe strongly in applying new knowledge and innovation, using evidence-based practices and advancing interdisciplinary quality initiatives. I also believe that nurses can lead change to advance health and promote nurse-led science and discovery. So, I look forward to sharing my insights and expertise from a medical standpoint with this committee for the benefit of our patients and our community.” Ryan has 13 years of experience in acute and critical care nursing, including seven years as a clinical nurse specialist. She earned a bachelor’s degree (2005) and a master’s degree (2010), both in nursing science, from Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego. She is currently enrolled in a doctorate program in nursing research at the University of San Diego (USD) Hahn School of Nursing and Health Science.

Ryan was selected on behalf of Sharp HealthCare and USD as the scholarship recipient from the RWJF Future of Nursing Scholar Program. USD’s Beyster Institute for Nursing Research, in partnership with Sharp HealthCare, was one of a handful of nursing schools nationwide to receive a grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF). The grant is designed to increase the number of PhD-prepared nurses who are committed to long-term leadership in advancing science and discovery through research, strengthening nursing education and furthering transformational change in nursing and healthcare. Ryan is a published authorwith two papers in the Journal of Nursing Care Quality. One is titled “Creating a Standardized Process to Meet Core Measure Compliance” and the other is “Implementation of Interdisciplinary Rapid Rounds in Observation Units.” Ryan is a member of the Association of California Nurse Leaders and has served on the San Diego chapter of the American Association of Critical Care Nurses as chairperson. She is also certified as a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt.

Barry Jantz, GHD CEO, said the District is receptive to hearing from East Region residents interested in serving on the ICBOC group. ICBOC members must reside within the District's 750 square miles. The ICBOC meets quarterly and sub-committees meet at various times as needed, some monthly. Committee members serve for no more than three consecutive two-year terms. Interested volunteers can obtain an application by contacting GHD at (619) 825-5050, or via e-mail, info@grossmonthealthcare.org.

The Grossmont Healthcare District formed in 1952 to build and operate Grossmont Hospital, supports various health-related community programs and services in San Diego's East County Region. The District is governed by a five-member board of directors, each representing more than 500,000 people residing within San Diego East County’s 750 square miles. For more information about GHD, visit www.grossmonthealthcare.org.