Life; what a miracle it is that literally envelops us at every turn in the highway and signpost we pass while traveling through our lives. It is a magnificent, glorious spark that ignites lifeless matter into living, breathing, self aware, conscious beings that are spirit filled with the breath of God.

Even in a small single drop of pond water, when viewed under the light of a microscope, you will find your slide teaming with life that is swimming around in various shapes and sizes. Life is a gift; it is a present and a force from our Creator that miraculously shapes us into the human beings we become.

The preciousness of life is indeed part of every living thing God created and should be respected to the highest degree. Life is such a sacred and a beautiful gift that should never cease to amaze us as we study the wonderfulness of our Creator’s engineering and design skills

Each time we watch a time lapse video of a seed germinating it’s almost impossible not to be astonished as the seed begins to sprout and come to life. As the mechanisms, biological machinery inside its cells, start up they begin to produce resources that the infant seedling will need to grow and mature into a mature seed bearing plant.

Thinking back to my high school biology class, I can remember the frog dissection module, where we first anesthetized a frog then opened up its chest to observe its heart beating. But now, later in life, I wonder if it was absolutely nessacerry to have handled life with such carelessness? If we aren’t the ones’ who created life in the first place then is it our place to take it away whenever we feel justified? Interesting enough, my high school biology teacher is still alive and breathing. I can’t help but wonder if this once staunch atheist is beginning to see just how flawed the theory that life is spontaneous as it both conceives and evolves itself into existence?

The truth, as any rational mind can reason, is that if we logically take civilization back generation by generation it will eventually come to one man and woman who were created and placed into a beautiful garden here on earth. As much as I like David Crosby’s lyrics from a 1960’s classic “We are stardust, we are golden, we are billion year old carbon and we got to get ourselves back to the garden” the facts remain that we are more than just stardust, we were created in the image of God and it was His breath that fills us with life and it is that life which is indeed in our blood. Dissect this truth, slice it anyway you can and it still screams out from the universe that there was indeed a glorious design implemented by a wonderful Creator.

This certainty of design not only screams out from the universe but also is also evident in the plethora of animal species that the Lord God has created. Inside their DNA is high remembering, made up of data bits inserted into genetic programs that will execute code that was designed into them. One example of this is the way a bird will make a nest. Each species will construct a unique nest in a very orderly and structured way. From the selection of materials to the way the fibers are woven are unique to each species of birds. Did you ever stop to think how a woodpecker in the Black Forest of Germany will peck a hole in a pine tree then insert an acorn into it in the exact same way a woodpecker in Southern California will?

The plan of God for creation is perfect. I am amazed at the world around me each time I walk out my front door. From colorful roses to unique creatures the world in which we live is truly wonderful and reflects the glory of our God. So if you happen to be my high school biology teacher and are reading this or someone else who has not yet had the seed of faith begin to sprout know that God will open your eyes to the truth if you will only ask!

“He is the image of the invisible God, the firstborn over all creation. For by Him all things were created that are in heaven and that are on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or dominions or principalities or powers. All things were created through Him and for Him. And He is before all things, and in Him all things consist. And He is the head of the body, the church, who is the beginning, the firstborn from the dead, that in all things He may have the preeminence.” Colossians 1:15-18.