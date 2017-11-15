We’ve all heard it and personally complain about it out loud: “The managers and supervisors of my company make big salaries while me and my fellow workers get much lower wages!” This is the lament of workers at private companies, commercial industry, and now teachers presently working for the Cajon Valley Union School District.

Presently, the teachers working for the Cajon Valley Union School District, who are represented by their own union, are in negotiations for a salary pay raise and have been alerted by the news media of the large and seemingly bloated salaries given to the supervisors and administrators of their school district. Salary money for both teachers and administrators of each school district in California are provided by the state that expects fair and honest money distribution.

However, the big bucks handed to school district superintendents and administrators have been increasingly coming to the attention of the news media. An article printed in The San Diego Union Tribune newspaper on September 3, 2017 listed the total pay and benefits for the school district superintendents in the entire San Diego County. Specifically noted in the article was the pay received by the Cajon Valley Union superintendent, David Miyashiro. David Miyashiro was the second highest paid in the entire San Diego County School District. In the article, his total pay and benefits amounts paid to David Miyashiro equals $357,665.00 per year. And this is provided to a superintendent of a School District that employs one of the lowest numbers of people and has one of the lowest student enrollment of all school districts in the San Diego County.

Presently, the Cajon Valley Union school district is offering a 1% salary increase to the teachers, whose salaries don’t even compare to the pay offered to a single individual; David Miyashiro. No wonder the teachers in the Cajon Valley Union School District are negotiating very hard for equity in their paychecks. As teachers who are on the front lines, working hard with the task of teaching and interfacing with our children each day simply want a fair share of the money supplied to their school district and point to the big bucks paid the superintendents/administrators as the reason for the district presently offering such a low percentage of pay increase. They lament (as we all have done, at some moment of our working life) “Why are you offering such a low pay increase to us employees (teachers) when you offer such large salaries and benefits to administration personnel? It doesn’t seem fair and equitable to us”.

Now, I am sure that the school districts’ administrators and superintendents are skilled folks and have a lot to offer the school district relating to the progress of education and the Implementation of education methodologies within the school district. But is it fair to offer seemingly inequitable salaries and figurative “peanuts” to those who are implementing the mythologies.... the teachers themselves? If you feel like me and wish to support equal pay to our teachers, especially after the revelation of such “Big Bucks” offered to a specific Cajon Valley Union School District Superintendent, please contact the Cajon Valley Union School District and express your support to teachers receiving a fair pay increase as follows:

Cajon Valley Union School District

750 E Main St, El Cajon, CA 92020

Phone: (619) 588-3000

James Franco

El Cajon