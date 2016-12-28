I call BS on the hateful article that Kareem wrote on 12/28/16. How dare she write as if she’s better than someone else. How dare she put down a segment of our population that already has been bullied and kick them while they’re down by saying their situation is not real and therefore does not count. Suicide rates are tragically high in the transgendered community, especially in teens and young adults. As if transgenders would pick such a hard life that is packed full of hatred and misunderstanding by so many.

Who is she to say that a transgendered person’s experience is not real and uses outdated terminology to support her hatred?

Well welcome to the United States of America, the same country that welcomes and supports refugees that have fled from oppressors. Turning around and oppressing others is absolutely unacceptable and un-American. Our Constitution and Bill of Rights protects all in the US, not just those one likes or dislikes because of the way they worship, dress, speak, or love. Discrimination comes in many forms as Ms. Kareem has shown us.

Courageous is what I call a couple of transgendered youth that I know. How wonderful that they chose not to put a hold on their life and wait until they are in their 60’s to do what they feel they need to do to live a happy life. We should support them not verbally batter them.

As a member of the United Church of Christ La Mesa, which is an Open and Affirming church, I want to let everyone know, especially the LGBTQ community, that we are here and if they want to worship in a church that accepts all, know that you are always welcome.

God is still speaking… Are you listening?

Sincerely,

Melanie Lucero

La Mesa