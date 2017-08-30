A new series from the Lemon Grove Historical Society honors businesses founded in Lemon Grove in the past 40 or more years, including those that moved on to become major national brands. The series kicks off on Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. at the Lemon Grove City Council meeting, Community Center, 3140 School Lane. Businesses will be honored at each city council meeting through June 19, 2018 in honor of the city’s 40th anniversary of incorporation.

The series is the brainchild of Jack Doherty, a long-time member of the historical society and a member of Lemon Grove’s first city council in 1977, the year of civic incorporation.

The first honoree will be Hunter’s Nursery, established by Howard Hunter in 1919 at 3110 Sweetwater Road and run today by the fourth generation of Hunters. At age 98 the nursery is the oldest, continuously operated business in Lemon Grove and the oldest, family-run nursery in San Diego County. Rare is the garden, office or home in our corner of paradise that lacks a beautiful tree or plant from Hunter’s!

Accepting the City’s proclamation will be Betty Redlein Hunter, age 101, of the second generation of Hunters at the nursery; Guy Hunter, Betty’s son, of the third generation at the nursery; and Kindahl Hunter Rhoades, Guy’s daughter, of the fourth generation at the nursery.

“Local businesses are the life blood of any community,” said Doherty. “Lemon Grove is home to a significant number of family-owned and operated businesses that are still with us, as well as a diversity of other businesses.”

The historical society is proud to partner with the City of Lemon Grove to celebrate the 40th year of incorporation and thanks Mayor Raquel Vasquez and council members, city manager Lydia Romero, and management analyst Miranda Evans for their assistance with the Business Recognition Series.

All are welcome at council meetings, which start promptly at 6 p.m., Information: 619-460-4353.