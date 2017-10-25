It was roundup time for the Olaf Wieghorst Museum & Western Heritage Center, and this year they did it in mini style. East County Feed & Supply was a great host for the Museum’s first Wieghorst Mini Roundup Fundraiser on Oct. 21. Mini shrimp cocktails, mini tacos, mini taquitos, mini sliders along with some other delectable mini dishes added flavor to the theme of the early evening fundraiser.

Marty Barnard, owner of East County Feed & Supply in Santee and Wieghorst Museum board fully took full advantage of the mini theme with the food, animals, down to the mini cheesecakes (miniature candy bars) on the tables. East County Feed & Supply has been providing pet, farm and ranch food, supplies and services in East County for 18 years.

Barnard is also an expert leather craftsperson, with some of her beautiful work featured during the live auction with a leather bound note binder and an articulately designed pistol holster. The live auction and opportunity raffle also provided some collectible art, a mini gourd provided by Mary Moreau of Black Horse Gourds, and a collectible Olaf Wieghorst print.

Mini Roundup Sheriff and auctioneer Jim Daniels, (aka Olaf Posse/board member) created a casual, fun atmosphere with little pressure and a hat full of humor, helping make this first (annual?) mini fundraiser a success. Not only did he auction everything down to the table centerpieces, but for a little amount of money he also auctioned off ownership of My Little Pony Ride’s petting zoo animals for the rest of the evening ( or until they left the parking lot). Daniels also awarded board member and East County artist Gloria Chadwick for the most interesting/creative/ugly hat, with a genuine Olaf Wieghorst book marker. It was pretty cool, a beautiful black Día de los Muertos themed tulle hat.

El Cajon based My Little Pony Rides, an East County staple for fun for 17-years, provided a mini petting zoo along with a couple of its miniature horses. Add in some great music from the High Rolling Loners, with a great set of rock, folk, Americana music, it was an entertaining evening filled with laughter, fun and a lot of generosity.

