Celebrating its 80th year of community theater, La Mesa’s Lamplighters Community Theatre kicked off its celebration of its momentous season with a gala that was all about the volunteers that have helped this community troupe thrive over the past eight decades. Hosted by the La Mesa Woman’s Club the evening was filled with fun jazz by the Martín Martiarena Trio, a delectable selections of horse d’oeuvres and desserts, a silent auction and opportunity drawings for a Gift Card Giving Tree.

Susan Stratton, Lamplighters marketing manager said the 80th Gala was about celebrating an important mark in the theater’s history but also celebrating the volunteers, many that have worked with them for many years, and to introduce everyone to its 80th season.

“We are building the set today for the first show of the season, ‘Women in Jeopardy,’ so it has been a busy day for all of us here at Lamplighters,” she said. “Tonight we have 100 volunteers with us that are very connected to the theater and we felt that we felt the need to do something for them. They have done many hours to keep the lamp flame burning.”

Stratton said it has come along way since being known at the La Mesa Little Theatre and is full of rich history throughout the past 80 years. But she said that La Mesa has been the best home for this theater and it is proud to be part of La Mesa’s history.

Coming up first and in the making now is “Women in Jeopardy,” a comedy about a group of divorcees that are suspicious of their friend’s new dentist boyfriend. It will run July 7-30.

Coming up in the season is another comedy “Daddy’s Dyin’ Who’s Got the Will” from Aug. 25 – Sept. 17 followed by “The Tin Woman” that will run Oct. 13-Nov.5.

Beginning 2018, Lamplighters will introduce Agatha Christie’s mystery “The Mousetrap” followed by a drama “Night, Mother.” Closing out the season is “Peter and the Star Catcher,” a five-time Tony-winning show that is a prequel to Peter Pan.

Full Season Subscriptions for all six shows is $100 for adults and $85 for seniors, students and active military. There are also other options with the three-show mini-pak subscription and individual ticket prices.

La Mesa Little Theatre was founded in June 1937 and incorporated as The Lamplighters Theatre on Nov. 1, 1976 and has now had continuous production in La Mesa for 80 years.