The La Mesa Chamber of Commerce will host County Supervisor Dianne Jacob for its first breakfast meeting of the year starting at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Marie Callender’s restaurant, 6950 Alvarado Road, San Diego. Breakfast sponsors include Carl Burger Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM World and Hornbrook Center for Dentistry.

The public is invited to attend. Cost to attend is $15 for Chamber members and $20 for guests with advanced reservations, or $25 at the door. Breakfast will include eggs Benedict, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes, fresh fruit and juice. Prize drawings also will be held. Reservations may be made via the chamber website, www.lamesachamber.com, or by sending an e-mail, rsvp@lamesachamber.com, or by calling the Chamber Office (619) 465-7700, ext. #2.

Jacob was first elected as Supervisor in 1992 and was reelected for a record seventh term in November 2016. She is only the second San Diego County supervisor in modern times to serve at least five times as chair. Jacob’s second supervisorial district features more than 2,000 square miles and more than 50 communities and cities with more than 620,000 East County residents of the unincorporated communities of Lakeside, Alpine, Ramona and Julian and the cities of El Cajon, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, Santee and Poway, as well as the communities of Allied Gardens, College Area, Del Cerro, Grantville, Navajo, Rolando and San Carlos in the City of San Diego.