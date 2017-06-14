The Dr. William C. Herrick Community Health Care Library, a consumer health library at 9001 Wakarusa St. in La Mesa, is now presenting its Spring 2017 art exhibit featuring 37 photographs shot by three amateur photographers who work as laboratory scientists at Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa. The show runs through June 30. The photographers include Celeste Saxer of Santee, Mary Peddecord of Del Cerro and Cari Gallenson of Carmel Valley.

Saxer’s photos were shot in Italy. She has worked at the hospital for the past 28 years. Peddecord’s photos feature wildlife shot in their native habitats, including Kenya, Tanzania, Antarctica, Alaska and the Svalbard Islands. She has worked at the hospital for the past 10 years. Gallenson’s photos feature landscapes shot while traveling or hiking. She has worked at the hospital since 1979.

Admission to the Herrick Community Health Care Library is free. The art exhibit is open to the public during regular library hours, which are from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays through Fridays, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. For more information, phone (619) 825-5010 or visit www.herricklibrary.org.