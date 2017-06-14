Let’s Get Social is the theme for the new summer Happy Hour menu at El Torito and that is exactly what the La Mesa Chamber of Commerce did celebrating the event with a ribbon cutting and sampling of its new menu on June 7. With Happy Hour every day from 3:00 p.m. to closing in the Cantina, El Torito has a simple and delicious menu that caters to a variety of Mexican dishes at a more than reasonable price with its new $4, $5, and $6 menu options.

In the $4 category it offers Mexican Street Corn, Zucchini Fries and Papas Calientes (Street Fries). The Mexican Street Corn is just as the name says and rolled in some spice and cheese it simply melts off the cob. Papa Clientes were a hit around the table with a touch of heat that came with the jalapeño butter and spices.

As appetizers ran amuck around the table the Mini Chimis made with beef barbacoa, the steak and chorizo Mini Tacos and the Carnitas Queso Dip were all a hit with the crowd with several orders made. Along with the Sonora Street Dog, these appetizers fall under the $5 menu.

As the appetizers progressed, the Rumorosa Sliders (habanero BBQ carnitas) came regularly. They were delicious, filling and just enough heat to make it a pleasant adventure. Along with the Mexican Buffalo Wings that come both traditional and boneless and the buffalo or BBQ chicken flatbreads under the $6 menu, the entire spread available is a great way to spend an late afternoon, early evening Happy Hour spectacular. Add on the $5 margaritas or the Coco Piña Mojito and there is nothing left needed for a fiesta of flavors at a more than reasonable price.

But there is more going on at El Torito other than its new Happy Hour specials. It’s new Taqueria Tuesday offers $2.99 tacos (chicken, carnitas, steak, al pastor, chorizo, chicharrón and barbacoa) with $2.99 Mexican Street Corn made to order along with fresh handmade tortillas, roasted potatoes, frijoles de la olla, sweet corn cake, a salsa bar and more. In addition to Taquería Tuesday it also offers a Sunday brunch fit for the entire family.

Event & Catering Sales Manager Daisy Carrillo said the celebration was about everything new going on in the restaurant. In the industry since 1954, she said that it is happy to extend the Happy Hour until closing, introducing new food that is popular with the customers.

“Taco Tuesdays is becoming a whole new experience with the fresh handmade tortillas, more options with taco meat and extending our salsa bar and providing more sides with rice, beans, sautéed vegetables and our potatoes.”

Carrillo said they are creating new entrees all the time offering new dishes each season. It also changes its events and catering menu, offering delivery, buffet styled events for parties of 25 or more and offer private rooms in the restaurant that can be used for events.

“Guest can celebrate their memories here at El Torito and be part of our family,” she said. “El Torito employees are family and so are our guests. There are many customers that come here all of the time and they are a part of our family. We would love to have more people come in, enjoy our food and become part of the El Torito family. We are always changing, but our ingredients always stay the same. We have so much to offer with all of our foods and services, but the family atmosphere is the most important part of what we do here in this community.”

El Torito is located at 5024 Baltimore Drive in La Mesa. For more information about its menu offerings and services visit www.locations.eltorito.com/store/la-mesa.