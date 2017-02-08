The La Mesa Chamber of Commerce announces the ninth annual Salute to Local Heroes. This roaring 20’s themed evening, “All That Jazz” of fun and celebration is being held on Wednesday, February 22, 2017, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Town & Country Resort Hotel (Golden Ballroom), 500 Hotel Circle North in Mission Valley.

This unique event celebrates the strength of the community and honors six local heroes that serve, protect and make sacrifices for our La Mesa community. These heroes are from law enforcement, the fire district, the paramedic field and the retired senior volunteer patrol.

This year’s heroes to be honored are: American Medical Response - paramedic Elizabeth Robinson, Heartland Fire & Rescue - Fire Captain William “Billy” Doig, La Mesa Police Department Detective, Tim Cook and Detective Jacob “Colt” Wisler and La Mesa Police Department Retired Senior Volunteer Patrol – Mike Sparks and Bill Walton.

The Chamber is grateful to the sponsors who make this evening possible. To date we thank our Presenting Sponsor AMR, Great Gatsby Sponsors- EDCO, SDG&E and Virginia Napierskie. They are joined by the following sponsors: Ruby Sponsors – Barona Casino and Resort and Sycuan Casino, Pearl Sponsors – Block Advisors, Carl Burger Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM World, Kirk Paving, Inc., Lily Pigg Mobile Homes. Opal Sponsors are: California Coast Credit Union, CityMark Building Services, Children’s Nature Retreat, Eleanor Mohammed – State Farm, Heritage Inn La Mesa, Himalayan Cuisine, Kappa Surveying & Engineering, La Mesa Dental Artistry, Maggie Clemens Realtor, North Island Credit Union, Southwest Strategies, LLC, Storage West and The Hills Local Pub. They are joined by Gatsby Friends Sponsors - Grossmont Escrow Co., Orchard Supply Hardware and Robert Kotnik. The Emerald Sponsor – AAA Imaging will be our event printer and The Art Deco Design Sponsor is Kostedt Design & Marketing. Adding to this magical evening will be the Community Relations Media Sponsor – The East County Herald. Our evening will be captured by Sandra Small Photographer.

The event is open to the public with an individual ticket price of $75, 2 tickets for $135 and a table of 8 tickets for $500. Complimentary parking is included. Tickets may be purchased via the web site: www.lamesachamber.com or by calling the Chamber Office (619) 465-7700.