Eager little ones had to be retrieved from the egg hunt field by parents at the Easter Eggstravaganza held April 15 at the Kroc Center by the Kroc Center Ministries before the official horn sounded to begin the hunt. The lure of the eggs was too much for the 4-7 aged crowd and they tried to reach for eggs prematurely.

Easter dresses, full stuffed bunnies as hats, bunny ears, and a variety of Easter baskets were the visuals as attendees could scan those and the grassy areas set aside for the hunt that included bounce houses, canopied booths with Kroc partners such as Hollandia Dairy, Target, and Cricket Wireless.

“This is our 15th year at the Kroc Center doing this egg hunt” said Glynis Eckert, Kroc’s marketing director, “We break it down by age groups. The kids and parents have been lining up since 9 a.m. There are 17,000 eggs.”

Egg hunt times were broken down with 0-3 year olds in the preschool area with all day hunts. The 4-7 year olds at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 12:30 p.m. The 8-11-year olds had the same times as the 4-7 year olds but in a different egg hunt field. All this activity needed Kroc staff and, as Eckert noted, 50 volunteers partly provided by Teen Volunteers In Action.

Cynthia Truong, aunt to Kristen Truong, 22-months and Khloe Truong, 4-years-old, said, “We do this every year and at home.” The event was free for members but $1 for nonmembers.

Volunteer Bryce Neels, worked one of the booths named Empty Tomb Game.

Neels said, “If there is green cross under the duck they get a prize.” Multi-colored rubber duckies floated in a small kiddie pool and the kids had to choose a lucky duck to get a prize.

Up to five volunteers restocked the egg field while Blanca Mendoza, of San Diego, and her son Ivan, 11, waited for the next hunt. The event ran from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Ivan had two broken fingers splinted and had to plan how to still pick up eggs despite a grasping issue. He eagerly awaited the next round partly because last year his family got the golden egg and a Kroc Center membership.

Opportunity drawings started up with Abel Martinez winning the first one that had an Easter basket stuffed with candy, toys, and gift cards.

The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Center serves the East San Diego, La Mesa, and Lemon Grove areas primarily but is open to all. Kroc Center hosts many activities and offers swimming lessons, an ice-skating rink, and much more.