The Grossmont Healthcare District (GHD), a public agency that supports health-related community programs and services in San Diego’s East Region, will present the 2017 Kids Care Fest, a free, family-oriented health event open to the public. Featuring free health screenings, Kids Care Fest will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Lakeside Rodeo Grounds, 12584 Mapleview St., Lakeside.

Kids Care Fest is an opportunity for children to receive free, potentially life-saving health care screenings, including vision, dental, and wellness checkups. The event also will feature information about health insurance and social services from organizations all over San Diego County, along with free kids fingerprinting and free flu shots (while supplies last).

Healthcare partners supporting 2017 Kids Care Fest include Sharp Grossmont Hospital, Rady Children’s Hospital, Borrego Community Health Foundation, University of California at San Diego Eye Mobile for Children, La Maestra Community Health Centers, Family Health Centers of San Diego, Neighborhood Healthcare and the County of San Diego Health & Human Services Agency.

Other community partners supporting 2017 Kids Care Fest include El Capitan Stadium Association, Lakeside Chamber of Commerce, Optimist Club of Lakeside, Lakeside Union School District, Santee-Lakeside Rotary Club, KUSI-NEWS and 92.1 and Radio Latina 104.5-FM.

The East County Californian, East County’s hometown newspaper, is a media sponsor of the 2017 Kids Care Fest.

Additional free activities will include rock climbing, inflatable obstacle course and pony rides, along with demonstrations and displays from law enforcement, including police and fire officials. Also available will be free children’s reading and coloring books (while supplies last). For more information, phone (619) 825‑5050 or visit www.KidsCareFest.org.

The Grossmont Healthcare District is a public agency that supports various health-related community programs and services in the East Region. Formed in 1952 to build and operate Grossmont Hospital, GHD now leases operations to Sharp HealthCare via a public-private partnership, and continues to own the hospital on behalf of local taxpayers. The District is governed by a five-member board of directors, each elected to four-year terms, who represent more than 500,000 people residing within the District’s 750 square miles in San Diego’s East County. For more information about GHD, visit www.grossmonthealthcare.org.