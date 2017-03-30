A jury has deadlocked 10-2 for conviction of a man charged with killing Mark Vogler in 2008 near a carnival where he worked in Lakeside.

The jury deliberated about three days before declaring they were hopelessly deadlocked in the case against Brian Jeffrey Baldino, 32. Mark Vogler, who was also known as Randy Vogler, 28, was shot to death Feb. 11, 2008 as he walked in the 12200 block of Woodside Ave.

A re-trial date has not been set, but Baldino will next have a court hearing on April 14 before El Cajon Superior Court Judge Lantz Lewis. Baldino remains in jail and has pleaded not guilty.

Another jury convicted co-defendant Destin Lee Withers, 41, of first-degree murder and he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus six years by Lewis on Jan. 20.

For Withers, the life sentence will run consecutive to another sentence of 33 years to life for the slaying of a 20-year-old woman whose body was found dumped along a road near Escondido in 2012.

Woman sentenced for robbery and carjacking

A woman who committed a carjacking and held up an El Cajon hair salon has been sentenced to 18 years in state prison.

Shannin Suzette Marsh, 47, who is also known as Shannin Schmitt, was given credits for serving 862 days in jail by El Cajon Superior Court Judge John Thompson, who fined her $5,000.

Marsh pleaded guilty to carjacking, and robbery of Sundis Rabie at the Venus hair salon at 437 E. Main Street in El Cajon. Both incidents occurred on Feb. 24, 2015.

Deputy District Attorney Lucille Yturralde asked for 56 years in prison considering her prior record which includes armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery, and burglary.

Marsh entered the hair salon and received a treatment. She pulled a black handgun and robbed the hair salon. She fled with the victim’s purse at 4 p.m. El Cajon Police found Marsh’s vehicle in the parking lot at 3835 Avocado, and she was arrested nearby.

Her case was delayed after her mental competency was questioned, but she was found to be mentally competent.

Registered sex offender sentenced to state prison

A registered sex offender who followed a girl into an El Cajon store bathroom has been sentenced to three years and eight months in state prison.

Robert Louis Becker, 22, of Alpine, has not been to prison before and previously received a county jail term for an earlier offense.

El Cajon Superior Court Judge Daniel Goldstein gave Becker credit March 16 for six months he has spent in jail since his arrest on Aug. 22, 2016.

Becker pleaded guilty to felony count of contact of a minor with intent to commit a sexual offense and to burglary of a Walmart store at 13487 Camino Canada in El Cajon. A misdemeanor count of child molestation was dismissed.

The 10-year-old girl told sheriff’s deputies a man followed her inside the women’s restroom on Aug. 17, 2016. She said the man got into a stall next to her and put a cell phone camera on the floor while making lewd comments.

The man quickly left after that and the girl was discovered crying by an employee. Deputies arrested him after he was identified via the store’s surveillance camera. Becker pleaded guilty without having the girl testify at a preliminary hearing.