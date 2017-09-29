The La Mesa Chamber believes being a good community leader includes assisting those in need. Each year the Chamber has assisted homebound seniors and this year we shall assist 24.

The Chamber is beginning to gather items for these seniors. It is the goal of the Chamber to collect, purchase and assemble items and place them in large gift baskets and gift bags. All of these gifts are delivered along with a hot turkey dinner with all of the trimmings to the selected seniors by the La Mesa Retired Senior Volunteer Patrol.

Due to delivery schedule, the deadline to receive the gifts for our seniors is Nov. 30. This will allow time to wrap all the items, prepare all the gift baskets and purchase the items needed. The Chamber plans to make this holiday special for these wonderful members of our community.

We ask that if you wish to donate items from your pantry, please double check the expiration date on those items to make sure they have not expired.

Here are items we suggest you can purchase to donate to this year’s gift baskets: canned soups, canned vegetables, canned fruits, packets of crackers, packets of pasta or macaroni and cheese, bars of soap, tubes of toothpaste, packs of tissue, bottles of hand soap, bottles of hand sanitizer, pens and pads of paper and gift cards in any denomination from the following locations: Walmart, Target or any grocery store.

If you have another item you believe will put a smile on their faces, by all means drop them off.We want to make this a memorable holiday for our homebound seniors again this year.

Remember, all donated items must be received by Nov. 30 to be included in the senior gift baskets and bags. They may be delivered to the La Mesa Chamber office, 8080 La Mesa Blvd., Suite 212, La Mesa, or next door to Fran Smith in Suite 214, Monday through Friday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4p.m., or contact Mary England to coordinate picking up the items from you, (619) 251-7730.