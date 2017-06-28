Planning and orientation workshops for hallmark programs at Grossmont College in Office Professional Trainingand the health professionswill be offered to the public starting this month.

Office Professional Training

Job-seekers, including laid-off and dislocated workers, welfare recipients, single parents, and the long-term unemployed, should attend an informational meeting from 1-3:30 p.m. Monday, June 26 or from 9-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, for Grossmont College’s Office Professional Training program, which has trained thousands for office professional positions since the program’s inception in 1985. Seventy-five percent of graduates obtain full-time jobs at an average entry-level hourly wage of more than $12.

In addition to the informational meetings, a mandatory orientation is set for 8-11 a.m. Thursday, July 27.

To sign up for the workshops, and for parking and location information, call (619) 644-7247.

OPT is a one-semester program that gets workers quickly trained with up to 20 degree-applicable credits in accounting, banking/financial services, insurance, or office/administrative support. The program provides free job training to all students from a variety of age groups and backgrounds. In addition to skills training, students receive personal/crisis counseling and job placement and retention services. Free to California residents, OPT students receive tuition, fees, and textbooks for the college semester.

Following a two-week pre-training session before the start of the fall semester Aug. 21, courses will be held Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Allied health professions

New and continuing Grossmont College students interested in enrolling in the college’s health professionsprograms – nursing, orthopedic technology, respiratory therapy, occupational therapy assistant, cardiovascular technology and EKG/telemetry – should take the following steps:

Attend a Pre-Allied Health and Nursing Academic Planning Workshop offered by the counseling department from 1-3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays in June, July and August in Bldg. 26, Room 220. The workshops focus on the academic preparation, transcripts, and previous coursework, and assist students in determining what classes they should register for first. Students can expect to leave the workshops with a one-semester plan. To sign up for the workshops, call (619) 644-7208 or stop by the general counseling office in Bldg. 10.

After the planning workshop, attend a summer 2017 health professions information session from 10-11:30 a.m. July 10 or July 24 in Bldg. 34, Room 201. The session will provide an overview of the various health professions, with information on prerequisites and general application requirements, as well as responsibilities, job outlooks, salary and more on each profession. RSVP to Nursing Student Success Advisor Judy Medina at (619) 644-7061 or judy.medina@gcccd.edu

Students who complete steps 1 and 2 receive a counseling Fast Pass for an expedited appointment with the counseling department to develop a full educational plan.

Grossmont College is at 8800 Grossmont College Drive. For more information, go to www.grossmont.edu