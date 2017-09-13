Opened in October 2016, the Hollywood Casino in Jamul is in full operation as the newest casino in San Diego County. With more than 1,700 slot machines, 40 different tables ranging from carnival games, blackjack, and roulette, business is going well for the casino owned by the Jamul Indian Village and operated by Penn National Gaming. It is very close in proximity and an easy drive. It has the latest in slot machines including The Simpsons and Kitty Glitter Classic.

There are seven different dining options. Executive Chef Keoni Simmons oversees all of the restaurants. Loft 94, a beer garden style, offers a nice selection of craft brews, a full bar and a small bites menu for those looking for a light faire. Final Cut steak house boasts the best filet in town as an American steak and seafood restaurant with a beautiful view of the Jamul backcountry. It is Hollywood themed from movies and shows with a jockey outfit, Richard Gere’s outfit from “Seabiscuit,” Will Smith’s flight suit from “Independence Day,” Christopher Reeve’s “Superman” suit, and Daniel Craig’s suit from “Spectre,” Natalie Woods’ dress from “Gypsy,” Marilyn Monroe’s dress from her final photo shoot and Halle Berry’s dress from the 2005 Oscars.

Tony Gwynn’s sports bar with everything you would find at a baseball game and then some. Adding Ruby’s, Tres Taqueria and Pizza Port Brewing Company, the casino offers a wide variety of food at different price points.

Hollywood Casino is open 24/7, 365 days a year and employs nearly 1,200 people.

Hollywood’s Marquee Awards, its player cards earn points here can be used at any Penn National Gaming. It is set up in tiers, the more you play, the higher the rewards. With different levels, Celebrity, Producer, Executive Producer and Icon Marquee Reward levels, each offers players incentives with promotions and special offers at each level.

There are many other promotions that are ongoing and changing such as Gold Star Mondays, Gameplay Tuesdays, Wednesday Gift giveaway, Tournament Thursday, Stars & Stripes Saturdays for active duty and veterans, Sunday’s Blockbuster Brunch and Trivia Night.

“The casino and the Jamul Indian Village are actively working to be a community partner in Jamul and San Diego County with events, philanthropic causes coming in the pipeline that will ripple through the entire community.”

For more information about Hollywood Casino Jamul-San Diego visit www.hollywoodcasinojamul.com.