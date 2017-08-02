The Del Mar Thoroughbred Club has a hat contest on Opening Day, and this year Helix High School graduate Christina Stutz was the grand prizewinner in the July 19 contest.

“I’m shocked, overwhelmed, excited, and very thankful,” Stutz said. “I couldn’t be more elated.”

The hat Stutz calls “Winner Winner Chicken Dinner” is decorated with a woman celebrating after winning at the track.

“My pinup girl is falling over with joy,” Stutz said.

Stutz spent approximately two months making the hat which has a 36-inch circumference and which is about three feet high.