Heaven's Windows serving Summer Food Service Program
Heaven's Windows will be serving Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) meals to all children under 18 years old starting June 9 through Aug. 28. The meal service locations listed below:
|
AGENCY
|
ADDRESS
|
CITY/ZIP
|
Meal
|
Casa de Oro Library
|
9805 Campo Rd #180
|
Spring Valley, CA 91977
|
Lunch
|
Spring Valley REC Club
|
838 Kempton St
|
Spring Valley, CA 91977
|
Supper
|
SV East Community Ctr
|
3845 Spring Dr.
|
Spring Valley, CA 91977
|
Lunch
|
Reflections
|
8374 Hercules St.
|
La Mesa, CA 91941
|
Snacks
|
Campo Educational Center
|
36190 Church Rd
|
Campo, CA 91906
|
Lunch/Snacks
|
Iqra Learning Center
|
5702 El Cajon Blvd
|
San Diego, CA 92115
|
Snacks
|
MAAC Project
|
9119 Jamacha Rd.
|
Spring Valley, CA 91977
|
Lunch
|
CV Presbyterian Preschool
|
940 Hilltop Drive
|
Chula Vista, CA 91911
|
Snacks
|
Victory Outreach
|
4235 National Ave
|
San Diego, CA 92113
|
Snacks
|
Project Access
|
378 So. Meadowbrook Dr
|
San Diego, CA 92114
|
Lunch
|
Mt. Erie Baptist Church
|
511 So. 47th Street
|
San Diego, CA 92113
|
Breakfast
|
Metro Villas
|
4071 39th Street
|
San Diego, CA 92105
|
Lunch
|
Community Congregation Preschool
|
276 F Street
|
Chula Vista, CA 91911
|
Snacks
|
Lemon Grove Library
|
3001 School Lane
|
Lemon Grove, CA 91945
|
Snacks
|
Village View Apartments
|
3820 43rd Street
|
San Diego, CA 92105
|
Lunch
|
Hollywood Palms
|
4372 Home Avenue
|
San Diego, CA 92105
|
Lunch
|
New Seasons Church
|
2300 Bancroft Drive
|
Spring Valley, CA 91977
|
Lunch
|
Cabrillo National Monument
|
1800 Cabrillo Memorial Dr.
|
San Diego, CA 92106
|
Lunch
|
1st Samoan Cong. Church
|
1345 So. 45th Street
|
San Diego, CA 92113
|
Lunch
|
SYHC-WIC Chula Vista
|
1655 Broadway, Ste. 18
|
Chula Vista, CA 91911
|
Lunch/Snacks
|
Citronica One Apartments
|
7765 North Avenue
|
Lemon Grove, CA 91945
|
Lunch
Post new comment