Heaven's Windows will be serving Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) meals to all children under 18 years old starting June 9 through Aug. 28. The meal service locations listed below:

AGENCY ADDRESS CITY/ZIP Meal Casa de Oro Library 9805 Campo Rd #180 Spring Valley, CA 91977 Lunch Spring Valley REC Club 838 Kempton St Spring Valley, CA 91977 Supper SV East Community Ctr 3845 Spring Dr. Spring Valley, CA 91977 Lunch Reflections 8374 Hercules St. La Mesa, CA 91941 Snacks Campo Educational Center 36190 Church Rd Campo, CA 91906 Lunch/Snacks Iqra Learning Center 5702 El Cajon Blvd San Diego, CA 92115 Snacks MAAC Project 9119 Jamacha Rd. Spring Valley, CA 91977 Lunch CV Presbyterian Preschool 940 Hilltop Drive Chula Vista, CA 91911 Snacks Victory Outreach 4235 National Ave San Diego, CA 92113 Snacks Project Access 378 So. Meadowbrook Dr San Diego, CA 92114 Lunch Mt. Erie Baptist Church 511 So. 47th Street San Diego, CA 92113 Breakfast Metro Villas 4071 39th Street San Diego, CA 92105 Lunch Community Congregation Preschool 276 F Street Chula Vista, CA 91911 Snacks Lemon Grove Library 3001 School Lane Lemon Grove, CA 91945 Snacks Village View Apartments 3820 43rd Street San Diego, CA 92105 Lunch Hollywood Palms 4372 Home Avenue San Diego, CA 92105 Lunch New Seasons Church 2300 Bancroft Drive Spring Valley, CA 91977 Lunch Cabrillo National Monument 1800 Cabrillo Memorial Dr. San Diego, CA 92106 Lunch 1st Samoan Cong. Church 1345 So. 45th Street San Diego, CA 92113 Lunch SYHC-WIC Chula Vista 1655 Broadway, Ste. 18 Chula Vista, CA 91911 Lunch/Snacks Citronica One Apartments 7765 North Avenue Lemon Grove, CA 91945 Lunch