Time is almost up for President Barack Obama, and his beloved legacy. His legacy includes providing healthcare to the poor and disenfranchised Americans that cannot afford the high costs of medical care. However, that reality might cease to exist for millions of Americans that rely on Obamacare.

The Affordable Care Act, “Obamacare,” was signed early 2010 by Obama to help millions of Americans when it came to their healthcare insurance.

With a new president coming in, Obama’s legacy will face a new challenge: a vote for its repeal. Repealing Obamacare has been the forefront of President Elect Donald Trump’s platform. His view is quite popular with elected officials and the general public, it is also a view shared by many of his fellow conservatives, and a good portion of the independents. Some democrats have also criticized the act for some of its shortcomings. It is not as popular as Obama projected it to be.

A good size of the current government is against the act that provides healthcare to the less privileged Americans. Leaving Obamacare at the hands of a Republican majority in both the House and the Senate has left millions of Americans weary and afraid of the next step.

The Trump administration has not produced a reliable plan to fall back onto once the act is repealed. The president elect has the means and the motive to repeal Obamacare, yet there is still no solution for its absence.

Bernie Sanders, who was running for the Democratic nomination, claims that “36,000 will die yearly” if Obamacare is repealed. Sanders gained massive popularity with leftist leaning millennia’s only to lose the nomination to Hillary Clinton.

Sanders represents the far left in hopes of socialized healthcare. However, those hopes are nowhere near close to the reality that the United States is heading in.

Under Obamacare, the rate of uninsured Americans has been the lowest it has ever been at 8.6 percent for all Americans. About 20 million Americans have received healthcare insurance since the implementation of the Affordable Care Act.

It is up to the red branches of our government to determine the fate of millions of Americans.