This November join us for our many free programs!

The Holidays are coming! Join us for Holiday Modge Podge on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 6 pm. This is a free craft for adults.

Save the Date! Our annual Winterfest Celebration is coming up Saturday, December 9th from noon to 2 pm. Stay tuned for more information.

Ongoing events:

Kids:

Bilingual Storytime Stories, songs, and learning in Spanish and English. Mondays, 10:15-10:45 am.

Stories with Grandma Carmel Mondays, 11:00-12:00 am.

Science Club Take part in hands-on experiments. For ages 5-13. Mondays, 3:00 pm.

Toddler Storytime Stories, songs, playtime for toddlers and parents. Tuesdays, 10:15-10:45 am.

Preschool Storytime Stories and songs for preschoolers. Tuesdays, 11:15-11:45 am.

Wednesday Morning Storytime Presented by the McGrath Family YMCA. Wednesdays, 10:15-10:35 am.

Peek-a-Book Baby Storytime For babies & parents with stories, fingerplays & songs. Thursdays, 10:30-11:00 am.

Friday Morning Storytime Fridays, 10:15-10:45 am.

Teens:

Game Day Video Games (featuring Super Smash Bros. for the Wii U) and Magic the Gathering. Wednesdays 2:30 – 5:00 p.m. and Fridays, 2:30-4:45 pm.

Adults:

Feeling Fit Club For ages 60+. Improve your balance, strength, and flexibility. Mondays & Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 am.

Yoga No registration necessary. Please bring a mat or towel. Mondays, 10:15 am.

Needle Art Club Work on your own projects in a friendly, informal setting. Tuesdays, 9:30-11:30 am.

Wire Jewelry Workshop All materials provided. 1st and 3rd Friday, 11:30 am-12:30 pm.

First Tuesday: Various musical groups. 1st Tuesday, 6:30 pm.

Poetry Out Loud with Ariel Lucas Listen to and discuss great poems old and new. 2nd Saturday, 9:30-11:00 am.

Veterans’ Services Free assistance for veterans & their families. 2nd Thursday, 9:30 am-1:30 pm.

Book Club The Rancho San Diego Library Book Club discusses various books. Group meets across the street at La Vida Real, 11588 Via Rancho San Diego. All library customers are welcome. 3rd Tuesday, 6:30 pm.

Mystery Book Club Discussion of members’ favorite titles. 4th Tuesday, 5:30 pm.

Booked for Lunch Join a lively discussion of old favorites and new discoveries. 4th Thursday, 12:30-2:00 pm.