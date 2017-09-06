School has started and there are lots of activities at your local library.

So what’s happening at the Rancho San Diego Library? See our special events:

Growing Fresh Herbs for CookingFree workshop presented by environmental horticulturalist Carolyn Kinnon. Free garden gift for the first 50 attendees. Saturday, September 16, 10:00 – 11:30 a.m.

GatewayArabic Language Computer Classes moves to a new time! Come Wednesdays from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Did you know you could use the 3D Printer at the Rancho San Diego Library? Ask for details at the front desk.

Ongoing events:

Kids

Bilingual Storytime Stories, songs, and learning in Spanish and English. Mondays, 10:15-10:45 a.m.

Stories with Grandma Carmel Mondays, 11:00-12:00 a.m.

Science Club Take part in hands-on experiments. For ages 5-13. Mondays, 3:00 p.m.

Toddler Storytime Stories, songs, playtime for toddlers and parents. Tuesdays, 10:15-10:45 a.m.

Preschool Storytime Stories and songs for preschoolers. Tuesdays, 11:15-11:45 a.m.

Wednesday Morning Storytime Presented by the McGrath Family YMCA. Wednesdays, 10:15-10:35 a.m.

Peek-a-Book Baby Storytime For babies & parents with stories, fingerplays & songs. Thursdays, 10:30-11:00 a.m.

Friday Morning Storytime Fridays, 10:15-10:45 a.m.

Teens

Game Day Video Games (featuring Super Smash Bros. for the Wii U) and Magic the Gathering. Wednesdays 2:30 – 5:00 p.m. and Fridays, 2:30-4:45 p.m.

Adults

Feeling Fit Club For ages 60+. Improve your balance, strength, and flexibility. Mondays & Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Yoga No registration necessary. Please bring a mat or towel. Mondays, 10:15 a.m.

Gateway Arabic Language Computer Classes Mondays & Wednesdays, 6:00-7:30 p.m.

Needle Art Club Work on your own projects in a friendly, informal setting. Tuesdays, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Wire Jewelry Workshop All materials provided. 1st and 3rd Friday, 11:30 am-12:30 p.m.

First Tuesday: Various musical groups.1stt Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

Poetry Out Loud with Ariel Lucas Listen to and discuss great poems old and new. 2nd Saturday, 9:30-11:00 a.m.

Veterans’ Services Free assistance for veterans & their families. 2nd Thursday, 9:30 am-1:30 p.m.

Book Club The Rancho San Diego Library Book Club discusses various books. Group meets across the street at La Vida Real, 11588 Via Rancho San Diego. All library customers are welcome. 3rd Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

Booked for LunchJoin a lively discussion of old favorites and new discoveries. Thursday, September 21, 12:30 – 2:00 p.m.

Mystery Book Club Discussion of members’ favorite titles. 4th Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.

Booked for Lunch Join a lively discussion of old favorites and new discoveries. 4th Thursday, 12:30-2:00 p.m.