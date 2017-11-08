Dear East County residents. I hope you had a spooktacular Halloween! Now, Thanksgiving is round the corner. See what’s happening at the Lakeside Library in November.

In honor of our veterans, kids have the opportunity to write “Thank You” letters to our veterans for their service to our country. We will provide craft materials from Nov. 1 through Nov. 9. The letters will be delivered to the VFW Lakeside and the VA hospital.

Monday, Nov. 13 – 1:30 p.m.: Kaffeeklatsch – Book Talks

Kaffeeklatsch moved from Tuesday mornings to Monday early afternoon!!! Meet for book talks and light refreshments.

Tuesday, Nov. 14 – 4 p.m.: Careers in the Military

Meet Staff Sergeants Sanders (US Army) and Hopkins (US Marines). They'll tell you about their careers in the military.

Saturday, Nov. 18– 11 a.m.: Keyip! Kechuw! Listen! Make! Native American Storytime

Come listen to a Native American-themed story and make a special craft. Perfect attendance prizes will be awarded, snacks will be provided at each meeting. Program is for kids in grades K-2. This program is in partnership with the Barona Cultural Center and Museum.

Tuesday, Nov. 28 – 6 p.m.: Pajama Storytime

Like to hear some stories before bedtime? Bring your favorite stuffed animal and meet your friends at pajama storytime. There are light snacks and a craft.

To see all our ongoing programs as storytimes, teen programs and programs for adults, check out our calendar of events online at www.sdcl.org. We hope to see you soon at Lakeside Library, 9839 Vine St., Lakeside CA, 92404 – 619-443-1811.

The Library will be closed in observance of Veterans’ Day on Friday, Nov. 10 and Saturday Nov. 11.

We are also closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24.