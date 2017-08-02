“Dear East County Community, Summer Reading Club is almost over. You can still sign up though and win cool prizes!!! Here some special events in Aug.."

Adults

Saturday, Aug. 5 – 3 p.m.: Turkish Belly Dance with Dilek Koskal

Dilek is a professional belly dancer in San Diego, Los Angeles and Orange County with her authentic Egyptian and Turkish styles.

Saturday, Aug. 12 – 2 p.m.: Summer Concert: Surf Music with SUPERWAVE

Enjoy an Saturday afternoon with Classic Surf Rock from local band SUPERWAVE (Leucadia, CA) Surf instro from mild to wild. For a taste of their sound listen here: www.reverbnation.com/superwave/songs

Saturday, Aug. 19 – 1 p.m.: Acoustic Guitar and Songs with Gail and Jeff Bones

Author, speaker and songwriter Gail Bones and husband Jeffrey will entertain you with popular and inspirational songs. Special guest Marilyn Bernstone will sing a few songs from the 30s and 40s.

Saturday, Aug. 26 – 2 p.m.: Discover. Hope. Heal.

Join Shannon, a registered nurse and patient advocate as she shares what she discovered along her journey from debilitating contact dermatitis to healthy skin and better living. Gain a general understanding of contact dermatitis and its various forms and causes. Discover how contact dermatitis can often be misdiagnosed. Learn about the role of hope in healing. Heal when you become aware of little-known chemicals frequently found in household, hygienic and beauty products that can cause devastating reactions.

Teens

Tuesday, Aug. 1 – 3 p.m.: Teen/Tween Video Game Truck Day

Teens and tweens ages 10-17 will have fun playing video games in a game truck. There will be a BBQ with the Teen REC Center. There will be games in the library and REC center while you wait. It will be located in the parking lot on the north side of the library.

Tuesday, Aug. 8th – 3 p.m.: Teen Iron Chef at the Teen Rec Center

Do you have what it takes to become the ultimate Iron Chef? Use the “secret” ingredient to defeat everyone else in a cooking challenge. For teens going into grades 6-12. Prizes awarded to the winner(s). The event will take place at 9911 Vine St., next to the Lakeside Community Center.

Kids

Wednesday, Aug. 2 – 3 p.m. Kamishibai Japanese Storytelling

Children will hear a Japanese story through Kamishibai storytelling. Children will learn how to create their own Kamishibai story, learn about the Japanese culture with refreshments.

Wednesday, Aug. 9 – 3 p.m.: Summer Reading Finale with Free Spirit the Clown

Finish off our Summer Reading Program for kids with style and fun. There will be refreshments as well.

We will have free face painting and balloon making by Free Spirit the Clown.

Friday, Aug. 25 – 3 to 5 p.m.: Back to School Bash

Kids will receive a free backpack with school supplies and many activities at the Lakeside Community Center located at 9841 Vine St behind the library. There will be booths, refreshments and a scavenger hunt at the library with the chance to win a grand prize.

Saturday, Aug. 26 – 11 a.m. Keyip! Kechuw! Listen! Make! Native American-Themed Storytime and Craft Come and listen to a Native American-themed story and make a special craft. Perfect attendance prizes will be awarded, snacks will be provided at each meeting. Program is for kids in grades K-2. This program is in partnership with the Barona Cultural Center and Museum.

For a complete list of programs with lots of storytimes visit our website www.sdcl.org.

Doris Adam-Hillert

Branch Manager