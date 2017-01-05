Dear Lakeside and East County families, Happy New Year to you all! We hope your holidays have been joyful and blessed! Here is what’s happening at the Lakeside Library in January 2017.

Financial Wellness Wednesdays: Get a fresh start in 2017. Experts from SDCCU will educate on some central financial issues on Wednesday mornings this month:

1-4-17 – Ten simple steps toward financial success

1-11-17 – Understanding credit reports and avoiding Identity theft

1-18-17 – Building a better budget

1-25-17 – Rebuilding after a financial crisis

Are you taking care of an elderly parent or grandparent? There are resources available to you! The Southern Caregivers Resource Center will have an info booth at the library 1-10-17 & 1-24-17 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Don’t get Hooked. Join our presentation and Q&A for older adults and family caregivers on preventing financial abuse, scams and fraud. Topics include “Grandparents Scams”, “Sweepstakes and Lottery”, “Telemarketing” and more. 1-18-17, 2 p.m.

Informacion de Inmigracion (1) – Daca & Remedios Alternativos. 1-25-17, 6 p.m.

This is the first of 4 information sessions on question about immigration and citizenship. The presentation is bilingual in Spanish and English, provided by the International Rescue Committee (IRC).

Kid’s Career Day: John from the United States Postal Services will talk to kids about his job. 1-27-17, 3:30 p.m.

Chinese New Year Celebration at the library. Have fun with stories, crafts and refreshments. 1-28-17, 2 p.m.

For a complete calendar of events please call the library or visit www.sdcl.org.

Doris Adam-Hillert