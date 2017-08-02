Can you believe that it is almost time for school to start? Summer has flown by! Our special Summer Reading programming is now over, but there are still a lot of fun things to do at the library!

Story Crafternoon - Join us for a story and a craft. Monday – Friday, July 31 – Aug. 11 @ 1:30

We will not have any afternoon programs AuG. 14-18

Story Crafternoon: Fall Edition – Join us for a story and a craft. Monday – Thursday, Aug. 21 – Sept. 29 @ 4:30

Selfie-Made-Sunday – Create art and then, if you like, share a snapshot of your creation. Sundays @ 1:00

There is still time to participate in the Summer Reading Challenge. If you haven’t already, sign up online at www.sdcl.org/src or come on into the branch. Everyone gets a prize and the more you read, the more chances you have to win a grand prize! The program ends August 31.