Happening at your El Cajon Library
Can you believe that it is almost time for school to start? Summer has flown by! Our special Summer Reading programming is now over, but there are still a lot of fun things to do at the library!
Story Crafternoon - Join us for a story and a craft. Monday – Friday, July 31 – Aug. 11 @ 1:30
We will not have any afternoon programs AuG. 14-18
Story Crafternoon: Fall Edition – Join us for a story and a craft. Monday – Thursday, Aug. 21 – Sept. 29 @ 4:30
Selfie-Made-Sunday – Create art and then, if you like, share a snapshot of your creation. Sundays @ 1:00
There is still time to participate in the Summer Reading Challenge. If you haven’t already, sign up online at www.sdcl.org/src or come on into the branch. Everyone gets a prize and the more you read, the more chances you have to win a grand prize! The program ends August 31.
