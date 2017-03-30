Hey there, library families:

Happy Spring! East County sure looks great these days, with the hills green from the rain, and the wildflowers blooming. There are exciting things happening at your library in this season of new growth and fresh starts. Please come down and explore our offerings.

Here’s a sampling of our adult programs in April:

Friends of the El Cajon Library Book Sale, Saturday, April 1 from 10 – 4 p.m.Support the library and buy gently used books at half-price. The proceeds fund programs and materials for our community.

Creative Crafters, Tuesday, April 4 at 12 p.m.Dribble paint a flower pot, for spring!

LEARN Tutor Training, April 15, 10 - 4 p.m.Make a real difference in someone’s life; give them the gift of literacy by helping them learn to read and write.

Tales Out Loud, Friday, April 21 at 2 p.m.Actor Walter Ritter will read a variety of entertaining and literary works. Relax, listen and let your imagination run free.

Senior Mobile Technology Lab, Thursday, April 27, 12:30 – 3:30p.m. Call 619-471-2713 to register; learn about email, Facebook, Skype and YouTube.

Veteran Services Drop-in Program, Mondays April 10 and 24 from 9:30 – 1 p.m.Get help with claims preparation, appeals, public assistance and VA medical care.

Color Me Calm, Saturdays at 2 p.m.Enjoy refreshments, a friendly quiet atmosphere, and creating art in the company of others.

Sunday Fun Day at the Library, always at 2 p.m.

Sunday, April 9.Use a loom to make a colorful potholder.

Sunday, April 23.Enjoy board games.

Sunday, April 30. My Masterpiece @ the Library. Create your own masterpiece in the style of Matisse this month; we provide supplies and an example.

We hope you've markedApril 1 on your calendar, and not as a jokeeither! It's our second annual Family Play Day, starting at12 p.m. Come on, come all, to find out how to make your own play materials, enjoy some refreshments, and just plain have wholesome fun at your library. Why buy expensive toys and materials when you can make your own? We're all about "do it yourself" at the library.

Youth and family programs in April:

Family Play Day, Saturday, April 1st from 12 - 3p.m. Inside and outsidethe library, all kinds of fun for kids and families, with refreshments.

Action Teen Advisory Council Meeting, Sunday, April 2 at2 p.m. If you'rebetween ages 14-17 and in high school and would like to help out at the library, please stop by one of our ATAC meetings!

Whisk-Takers CookingClub, Sunday, April 9at 2 p.m. Hands-on cookinglessons for teens 12-18. Limited to the first 24 people; sign-up starts at 1 p.m.

Understanding Your Child's Behavior, Mondays at 6 pm. Small grouplearning, incentives for parents, and developmental assessments, as well as one on one family coaching.

Books & Boogie Story Time, Wednesdays at 10 am. Get moving with music,

dancing and stories for the toddler crowd.

Let's Speak Spanish Story Crafternoon, Tuesdays at 4:30 p.m. Bilingualstory time and crafts for ages 5-12.

Let's Speak Arabic Story Crafternoon, Wednesdays at 4:30 pm. Bilingual

story time and crafts for ages 5-12.

El Cajon Exploratorium, Saturdays at 1 pm. Art and hands-on activities

for ages 4 and up.

Please note: The library will be closed Sunday, April 16 for Easter.

See you in the stacks!

- Hildie