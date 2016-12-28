Greetings, East County families,

Happy New Year! We hope you’re staying warm and dry at this time of the year. The library is always a welcoming place to bring your kids. We’ve got a lot going on for people of all ages.

Youth and family programs in January:

Action Teen Advisory Council meeting, Sunday, Jan. 22 at 2 p.m. If you are between 14 and 17 and want to help out at the library, stop by our meeting!

New! Winter Crafternoons, Mondays and Thursday 4:30 p.m. A story and a craft geared toward kids aged 5-10.El Cajon Exploratorium, Saturdays at 1 p.m. Art and hands-on activities for kids 4 and up. Selfie-made Sundays, at 1 p.m. Create art with the supplies we provide. Then if you like, share a snapshot of your creation with us on our social media pages.Let’s Speak Spanish Story Time, Tuesdays at 4:30. Ages 5-12.Books & Boogie Story Time, Wednesdays at 10 am. Shake out the wigglies! Music and stories for the preschool crowd.

Let’s Speak Arabic Story Time, Wednesdays at 4:30. Ages 5-12.

On break in January:

Rockin’ Recess

Students for Students Homework Center

Students for Students Crafternoon

Here’s a sampling of our special adult programs in January:

Friends of the El Cajon Library Book Sale, Saturday, January 7, 10 – 4 p.m. Half off our gently used books. Help support the library and get fresh reading material at the same time.

Local Author Panel, Saturday, January 21 at 2 p.m. Local scribes Lynn Manyfires, Ed Gauss and Amanda Matti talk about their creative process and take questions. Their books will be for sale at this event. Sponsored by the Friends of the El Cajon Library.

LEARN Tutor Training, Saturday, January 28 at 10 a.m. Did you resolve to volunteer in 2017? Here’s a perfect opportunity to make a real difference in someone’s life; help people learn to read and write.

My Masterpiece @ the Library, Sunday, January 29 at 2 p.m. Explore a different artist each month and create your own masterpiece! We provide the supplies; you bring the creativity.

Ongoing programs:

Child Support Services Outreach, Tuesday, January 17 from 1-6 p.m. General questions; new applications; review of orders for modifications; negotiate stipulations and legal documents.

Senior Mobile Technology Lab, Thursday, January 26 at 12:30 p.m. Adults 60+ are invited to a workshop and one-one-one tutoring sessions to learn about Facebook, Twitter, email and Skype. Please call 619-471-2713 to register and attend.

Career Online High School. We still have some spaces left in our Career Online High School program -- earn a diploma online, free, with eight possible career tracks. Go to www.sdcl.org/cohs to find out more. You must be 19 or older.

Color Me Calm, Saturdays at 2 p.m. A weekly gathering for adults to enjoy good company, refreshments, and the therapeutic benefits of coloring. Sponsored by the Friends of the El Cajon Library

Please note: The library will be closed Sunday and Monday, January 1 and 2, and also on Monday, January 16 in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday.

We really appreciate all the families that use our library. Thank you.

Regards,

Hildie