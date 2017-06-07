By Shannon Master

From gold jumpsuits and afros to sequined bell bottoms and platform shoes, Hands United for Children’s 6th Annual Fundraising Gala on May 19 at Viejas Casino and Resort not only proved that the spirit of disco is alive and well, but that raising money for environmental education programs for San Diego’s children is pretty groovy.

Attendees at the gala we treated to performances by children from Alpine Dance Academy, 14-year-old singing powerhouse Vanessa Barrelet, and songs from The Wiz performed by students from Southeast San Diego’s O’Farrell Charter School. It was boogie fever all in support of HUFC partnering with local nonprofits and inner city, low income schools throughout San Diego County to provide free curriculum supported environmental education field trips to children who otherwise do not have access to nature and farm experiences. Field trips include animal art projects and hands-on access to over 100 domestic, livestock and equine rescue and adopted animals on the 20-acre Children’s Nature Retreat in Alpine.

Caye Baxter, a teacher at Lindbergh Schweitzer Elementary School in Clairemont, said at its school’s field trip earlier this month that there is nowhere else like this in San Diego, “City children being able to touch and feed animals that they don’t usually get to experience made it a really wonderful experience.”

Jaime Shackelford, Program Director for the Teens in Motion program with the YMCA that provides supervision and support to high school students with disabilities said their recent field trip to the retreat was more than they imagined it would be. “We have students that aren’t necessarily engaged all the time, but they were engaged on this trip with feeding the animals, watching them, and learning about them, so it was an amazing experience for our kids.”

This year’s gala raised enough to fund free field trips and transportation for another 700 of San Diego’s deserving children. These nature-based learning programs aim to build a new generation of leaders who understand how being outdoors and learning about animals leads to a profound appreciation for nature that is proven to increase fitness, reduce stress and protect emotional development.

“We inspire students to love and respect nature,” said Children’s Nature Retreat President and Hands United for Children’s Executive Director, Agnes Barrelet. “It lights up their faces and excites them to know they can participate in caring for animals and the environment.”

Barrelet’s focus is on providing every child in need throughout San Diego County the opportunity to experience the therapeutic impacts of nature. This includes partnering with other local nonprofits, including those that serve children with pediatric cancer, and children in distressed situations.

“It shows them that they are a part of something greater than themselves,” says Barrelet. “It teaches them there is more out there for them, beyond their own neighborhoods, beyond their immediate problems, with opportunities they may never have imagined for themselves.”

Educators from Title I schools and local nonprofits that serve children in need have access to Children’s Nature Retreat’s environment education field trips free of charge. For more information, visit www.handsunited4children.org or email info@childrensnatureretreat.com.