Managing landscape and home garden pests is a challenge that faces every home gardener. In today’s green-minded environment, the public is constantly searching for the safest manner to address their pest problems. The University of California Cooperative Extension and the Healthy Garden – Healthy Home Program invites you to attend a free workshop on growing your own Herb Garden the safe and healthy way. This workshop will be held at the Rancho San Diego Branch Library, 11555 Via Rancho San Diego, El Cajon, CA 92019 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 16, 2017. The 90-minute workshop will give participants tips on how to keep their plants healthy, how to prevent pests from the start, the difference between good bugs and bad bugs and why they are a part of every garden, and much, much more. A free gardening gift will be given to the first 50 participants.

For more information about this or future community workshops, please contact the Healthy Garden/Healthy Home Program at 858-822-6932. The Healthy Garden/Healthy Home Program is administered by the University of California Cooperative Extension, San Diego County and the Farm and Home Advisors Office of San Diego County and sponsored by the County of San Diego’s Watershed Protection Program.

For additional information contact Scott Parker at 858-822-6932 or saparker@ucanr.edu.