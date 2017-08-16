The Grossmont Healthcare District (GHD) recently hosted graduation ceremonies for 15 high school students who spent the month of July interning at Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa as part of the Grossmont Union High School District’s (GUHSD) Healthcare Exploration Summer Institute (HESI) 2017 program. The ceremonies featured the students presenting about their experiences at the hospital.

The HESI program is geared for juniors and seniors planning a career in healthcare. Teacher recommendations are required for acceptance. Students also are interviewed before acceptance and background checks are conducted. Most HESI students are enrolled in their school’s Health Career Pathways, an initiative funded by GHD.

For up to eight hours every weekday, the HESI students rotate through about 14 different hospital departments as part of their internship. Since the HESI program began in 2004, more than 200 students have participated, officials said.

“The staff at Sharp Grossmont Hospital generously donates their time each year to help the next generation of medical professionals explore the many facets of healthcare,” said Heather Peterson, coordinator, Grossmont Healthcare District Health Career Pathways. “Many thanks also to the Grossmont Healthcare District, whose generous grants make this program possible each year. We truly appreciate the opportunity granted to us through their benefaction.”

To learn more about GHD Health Career Pathways, visit the program website, https://sites.google.com/guhsd.net/ghdhealthpathways.

The Grossmont Healthcare District is a public agency that supports various health-related community programs and services in the East Region. Formed in 1952 to build and operate Grossmont Hospital, GHD now leases operations to Sharp HealthCare via a public-private partnership, and continues to own the hospital on behalf of local taxpayers. The District is governed by a five-member board of directors, each elected to four-year terms, who represent more than 500,000 people residing within the District's 750 square miles in San Diego's East County. For more information about GHD, visit www.grossmonthealthcare.org.