The Grossmont Healthcare District (GHD) board of directors recently awarded several sponsorships to community organizations that protect and promote the health of local residents.

GHD recently awarded a $6,000 sponsorship to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), San Diego chapter, in support of its mission toward life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat type 1 diabetes (T1D) and its complications. According to JDRF officials, approximately 200 children a year, some as young as 2 months old, are diagnosed with T1D in San Diego County and 40 new children are diagnosed every day nationwide. JDRF senior development manager Christine Rhoads said, “Diabetes is a relentless daily struggle. There is no break, no days off and no cure. We are grateful for the support of the Grossmont Healthcare District for their assistance in advancing treatment, prevention and cure therapies.”

GHD also awarded $4,400 to the McAlister Institute Kiva Learning Center for Women and Children. The grant will provide admission to the 2017 Celebration of Women (CWC) San Diego conference for 40 adult women who are in recovery and living in a long-term Kiva sober-living residential facility in Lemon Grove. “The purpose of the conference is to facilitate or lead recovery-oriented group activities, including support groups and education activities, to help women, particularly those new to sobriety, know that they can live a life of recovery and balance,” said Angela Williams of CWC San Diego. “We are grateful to the Grossmont Healthcare District for helping these women as they continue their personal journey of recovery from alcohol and other drug addiction.”

The GHD board also recently approved a $5,000 donation in support of Sharp Grossmont Hospital’s staff participation in the American Heart Association’s annual San Diego Heart & Stroke Walk. The 2017 event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Balboa Park. Proceeds will fund heart disease, stroke research and initiatives that promote the prevention, treatment and better patient care in the areas of cardiovascular disease.

The Grossmont Healthcare District is a public agency that supports various health-related community programs and services in the East Region. Formed in 1952 to build and operate Grossmont Hospital, GHD now leases operations to Sharp HealthCare via a public-private partnership, and continues to own the hospital on behalf of local taxpayers. The District is governed by a five-member board of directors, each elected to four-year terms, who represent more than 500,000 people residing within the District's 750 square miles in San Diego’s East County. For more information about GHD, visit www.grossmonthealthcare.org.