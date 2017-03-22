The Grossmont Healthcare District (GHD), a public agency that supports various health-related community programs and services in San Diego’s East County region, awarded $88,500 in scholarships to 39 high school students who have expressed interest in a career as a healthcare professional. The scholarships were presented at the GHD board meeting on Friday, March 17.

School administrators chose the students from the 20 local high schools, in the East County Region for their academic excellence, outstanding citizenship and a desire to improve our world in the healthcare field. Students from each high school will receive up to $3,000 at the end of their first successfully completed semester of college.

“We applaud these students who have demonstrated great potential in leading the next generation and shaping the future of healthcare,” said Michael Emerson, GHD Board President. “It’s important for us to invest in America’s youth and encourage these young adults as they continue their studies in the healthcare field with the goal of serving in the workforce of tomorrow. We look forward to their future success through college and beyond.”

The students include:

Amara Harris, Nicole Hurtik (Christian), Victoria Hoehn, Izabel Sandoval (Diego Valley Charter), Mario Ballo, Noor Haleem (El Cajon Valley), Mikayla Buckley, Tori Vaca (El Capitan), Hannah Byce, Cierra Norton (Foothills Christian), Zaida Minjares, Vallarie Basa (Granite Hills), Breanne Williams Sutton, Ashley Hans (Grossmont), Alexandra “Sasha” Munson, Emelda Alchi (Grossmont Middle College), Gabrielle Root, Emily Lam (Helix Charter), Jenna Marogi (IDEA Center High), Anna Bray, Lauren Jouni (Liberty Charter), Euridice Pamela Sanchez-Martinez, Silvia Bustos (Monte Vista), Noemi Avenido, Lorraine Maraan (Mount Miguel), Ashley Alvarez, Lilly Shuster (Mountain Empire), Madisyn Delaney Taylor, Julia Ronney (Patrick Henry), Emma Kellio, Katharine Martens (River Valley Charter), Rency Mallari, Jessica Garcia (Santana), Angelina Miramontes, Anna Silva (Steele Canyon Charter), Madison Becker, Zion White (Valhalla), Rose Hawaree, Rayelynn Barker (West Hills).

GHD has honored local high school students interested in a healthcare career with scholarship grants since 1999. Over the years, hundreds of local high school students have received individual scholarships totaling more than $1 million.

The Grossmont Healthcare District, formed in 1952 to build and operate Grossmont Hospital, serves as landlord of Sharp Grossmont Hospital, including ownership of the property and buildings on behalf of East County taxpayers. The District is governed by a five-member board of directors, each elected to four-year terms, who represent more than 500,000 people residing within the District’s 750 square miles in San Diego’s East County. For more information about GHD, visit www.grossmonthealthcare.org.