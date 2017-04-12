Friday, April 7, marked the start of Grossmont Gives Back: Month of Service, an annual event promoting volunteerism among the college community and the public that is expected to see hundreds participate in a series of projects on and off campus.

Grossmont Gives Back is a joint effort by the Grossmont College Community Service Learning program and Student Affairs to encourage community service and to provide exposure to new learning opportunities.

Instructors were encouraged to integrate CSL curriculum into their coursework so many students are expected to participate in conjunction with their classes, said English instructor and CSL co-coordinator Cathy Miller, adding that double the 130 who took part in last year’s inaugural event are expected this year.

Liability releases required for all activities are posted on the Community Service Learning website.

The service projects are:

Saturday, April 22, 9 a.m.-noon: (La Mesita Park, La Mesa) 15th Annual Creek to Bay Cleanup: Join in I Love a Clean San Diego’s 15th Annual Creek to Bay Cleanup on Earth Day 2017. The Grossmont College contingent will be repairing and expanding bioswales and clearing invasive plants at La Mesita Park at 9009 Park Plaza Drive in La Mesa. Participants are urged to bring friends and family members for a morning of fun and environmental preservation. In addition to Grossmont College’s liability release, this project requires registering on I Love a Clean San Diego’s website.

Friday, April 21 and April 28, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. or 4-7 p.m. – Serving San Diego’s Hungry: Students and faculty will help serve lunch or dinner to San Diego’s homeless at Father Joe’s Village, also known as St. Vincent de Paul, 3350 E. Street in downtown San Diego. (Volunteer spaces are limited so this opportunity is only open to Grossmont students and select faculty.)

Visit the community service websitewww.grossmont.edu/campus-life/csl/ to access liability release forms. For more information, contact Cathy Miller at (619) 644-7865.