Best friends, a love triangle, tax fraud, and IRS audit and an unexpected visit from mom and a tremendous amount of alcohol for some, brought a hysterical beginning to Grossmont College’s Stagehouse Theatre in its production of “Love, Sex, and the I. R. S.” on opening night Oct. 5. Directed by Brian Rickel, his idea to treat this play more like a television sitcom taping was nothing short of genius as the performance left you waiting for the next episode of this dynamic cast of young actors and the hot mess situations that they would come up with next.

Set in 1983, two roommates showed another version of the perfect odd couple, while combining the physical comedy of Lucille Ball. No holes barred, this performance had everything that a great comedy should have, with the audience filled with laughter (without television prompts) from the first scene to the last.

The story revolves around two roommates. One engaged to be married while the other is seeing his best friend’s fiancé who is not quite sure what she wants. But there is a sordid twist to this already twisted tale as the unexpected continues to drive the storyline with uproarious entertainment. Lines were clever and quick witted, but the physical comedy in this performance took it to heights that without, would have left this sitcom styled play lacking.

Roommates Leslie Arthur (Andrew Dawood) and Jon Trachtman (Isai Moises Luna) played well off of each other’s lines and were a perfect combination for this situation comedy. As outlandish as the storyline, the interaction between the two set the tone for the entire performance. Dawood, who I understand was his very first performance on the Stagehouse stage stood strongly in the cast as his physical comedy was impeccably funny. The way he rendered his character’s panic attacks was original and convincing. This young actor’s ability to bring comedy to life through physical means demonstrated the fearlessness of an actor that has the ability to go a long way in the comedy genre of play, television or film. His performance added so much to the play’s comedic facet that I personally cannot wait to see what he does next. Off the fly, over the top and in perfect timing was a strong outlet throughout the play.

Another newcomer to the theatre this year, Elaine’a Pigg, who played Vivian Trachtman, Jon’s mother, understood the fine line in mixing great writing with physical comedy. From the expressions on her face as a mother perplexed, displeased and strong willed, she hit the bullseye with her performance. She was just downright funny in every way possible. She understood the delivery of great writing and executed it with excellence and ease.

“The girlfriend,” Kate Dennis played by Ashely Carter was a great catalyst for the two roommates vying for her affection and she performed the role of a girl not quite sure of what she wanted in love, or sure of anything at all. Her undetermined nature was well played and gave the other actors a great pivot point to work around as she delivered a stellar performance. And I cannot leave out Kian Kline Chilton (Floyd Spinner, the IRS agent). He again showed his growing talent as an actor with his flamboyant gestures and facial expressions that told as much as his words. He knows physical comedy just as well, as when he fell off the couch, we almost fell out of our seats.

Supporting cast members were an integral part of this play and Alyssa Salacup, who played Leslie’s girlfriend, brought the ditzy girl who doesn’t have a clue seamlessly into the comedy as she appeared later in the play. There was no disruption with her performance, but rather another funny aspect to the twisted unfolding drama. Playing the Landlord Mr. Jansen, Mohammed Alani came in and out of the play at the perfect moments causing chaos just by being there, another element of what made this entire comedy a special debut for the theatre.

Set design was simple, but perfect for each and every scene and not needing a lot of changes other than a few props. Transitions between scenes went flawlessly as Rickel played old 80’s commercials during transition giving it that sitcom feeling and distracting the audience between scenes.

Bravo to all of the cast that worked together to make it a fun night of pure, delightful and belly laughing fun. And this is only the beginning of this season, and what a way to start it!

“Love, Sex, and the I.R.S.” is playing through Oct. 14, so get out there and see a great beginning to a new season at the Stagehouse Theatre. It has a promising lineup this season with a variety of different plays and with the incredibly low prices of its season tickets, this is a constant live theatre group in our community that is never to be missed.

For more information visit www.Grossmont.edu/theatrebrochure.