The third annual CIF state swimming and diving championships will take place Friday through Saturday, May 19-20, at the Clovis Olympic Swim Complex at Clovis West High School in Clovis.

East County will be well represented at the elite state championship meet for high school swimmers.

The diving card features three-time San Diego Section Division I boys champion Cody Dreesen, a senior from Granite Hills High School, two-time Division II boys champion Cole Owens, a sophomore from Christian High School, and reigning Division II girls champion Isabelle Shane, a sophomore from Valhalla High School.

Add Patrick Henry junior Jack Macceca to the talented group.

Dreesen racked up 334.75 points to win his latest CIF dive individual gold medal at last Friday’s six-dive finals at San Diego Mesa College. He will be out to better last year’s fifth-place finish at the state finals when he scored 482.20 points for 11 dives.

Dreesen, whose goal is to one day qualify for the Olympic Trials, had been chasing his older brother Kevin’s six-dive school record of 368.70 points set in 2011.

Kevin Dreesen wrapped up his senior year at BYU by winning the three-meter competition at the 2017 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation championships; he won the section Division I title twice while competing for the Eagles.

Greg Louganis’ six-dive section record of 566.76 points continues to remain safe.

Macceca placed runner-up in this year’s Division I boys field with 304.25 points while Owens repeated as the Division II boys’ champion with 265.85 points.

Shane won this year’s Division II girls championship with 255.30 points.

A fourth diver from San Diego County, Fallbrook junior Joey Greenwood, also qualified to compete the boys state championship flight after placing third at last Friday’s Division I finals.

Twenty-eight divers made the cut in both the boys and girls fields.

The girls’ finals are Friday morning, starting at 8:30 a.m.; the boys’ finals are Saturday morning, also starting at 8:30 a.m.

State of mind

Swimmers with the top 40 times made the cut for this year’s state swim meet. Prelims are Friday afternoon, starting at 2:30 p.m.; finals are Saturday afternoon, also starting at 2:30 p.m.

West Hills sophomore Danielle Nowaski qualified to compete in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle events at this weekend’s state meet after winning the 500 freestyle (4:53.39) and placing runner-up (1:50.08) in the 200 freestyle at last Saturday’s section Division II finals at Granite Hills High School.

Nowaski, a returning state meet qualifier in the 500 freestyle, enters this weekend’s state meet with the eighth-best qualifying time in the 200 freestyle and the 10th best qualifying time in the state in the 500 freestyle.

She placed 12th in the 500 free finals at last year’s state meet.

Patrick Henry junior Carlson Temple qualified to compete in the boys’ 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke events at this weekend’s state meet after winning both the IM (1:53.15) and breaststroke (56.98) at last weekend’s Division I finals.

West Hills’ sophomore Tori Molina qualified for the state meet in the girls’ 100 breaststroke after finishing third in the event at last weekend’s division finals in 1:06.15.

Division II honor roll

Valhalla finished fourth in the team standings in the girls field with 218 points and seventh in the boys field with 105 points at last weekend’s finals. West Hills finished eighth in the girls’ field with 127 points.

Among individuals:

Valhalla’s Jake Munch placed seventh in the boys 100 backstroke in 53.16 while Christian’s Noah Snyder finished seventh in the boys’ 100 breaststroke in 59.85.

Christian’s Garrett Hail placed eighth in the boys’ 100 freestyle in 49.58.

Valhalla’s Taylor Moultrie finished third in the girls’ 100 butterfly in 58.12 and sixth in the girls 200 IM in 2:08.75.

Valhalla’s Trinity Ishikawa placed fourth in the girls’ 100 backstroke in 58.13 and fifth in the girls’ 50 freestyle in 24.55.

Valhalla’s Breena DeLegge finished fourth in the girls 100 freestyle in 52.26 and seventh in the girls’ 200 freestyle in 1:54.28.

Valhalla placed third in the girls 400 freestyle relay in 3:34.48 and seventh in the girls’ 200 freestyle relay in 1:42.07.

Valhalla finished fifth (1:42.04) and Christian finished sixth (1:43.08) in the boys’ 200-medley relay.

West Hills placed fifth (1:53.34) and Valhalla placed sixth (1:53.41) in the girls’ 200-medley relay.

West Hills finished eighth (1:33.50) in the boys’ 200 freestyle relay.

Five East County divers placed among the top eight finishers in the Division II boys’ field. Following Owens on the scorecard were Monte Vista’s Zach Petrie (second, 229.70 points), West Hills’ Devin Hunt (fifth, 212.50 points), Valhalla’s Matt Ramey (sixth, 211.20 points) and Valhalla’s Andrew Higginson (eighth, 187.20 points).

West Hills’ Gina Cazares (233.80 points) and Megan Sullivan (198.80 points) finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the Division II girls dive field.