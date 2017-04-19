Pro tennis athlete, tennis coach to the stars, author, singer, songwriter and all round musician are all things Eric Sage. With music predominately in the forefront of his career now Sage Global Entertainment is taking this former Bay City Rollers singer around the world with his many bands, each of which embodies the heart and soul of country, rock and roll and a little bit of everything in between. On stage, Sage is a formidable force whether rocking out to Van Halen or singing the sweet storytelling tunes of Keith Urban.

Known for his tribute and themed bands, he is part of multiple bands, with his musicians intertwined and brings many of the greatest songs from current Top 40 hits to classic rock and country.

The Ultimate Rock Show, Bon Jovi Tribute, 80’s Band, Urban Legend (Keith Urban tribute), Young Guns (Tribute to Super Stars of Country Music), you can find Sage and his entertaining crew in venues throughout San Diego County and beyond. Sage has now become the headline guest entertainer on cruise ships all over the world that has added a lot to his entertainment schedule and his audience with the cruise ship main theaters seating around 2,500 people per show.

“It became a whole different level of entertainment and production,” he said. “Sometimes I travel alone and play with the ship’s orchestra. These show have a little bit of everything that I do, country, Top 40, Keith Urban and I put a little bit of everything that I do in this one show. It’s called HOT HITS and this is what you are going to see at my upcoming show presented by Club M at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar on April 29.”

Sage said with all of these crazy shows are a lot of rehearsals and great musicians. “They are the best in San Diego,” he said. “I’ve studied music, I studied theory and harmony and all of these musicians know everything. They’ve all gone to music schools and it is a pleasure being around them. Having a connection with all of the musicians is amazing. It is real positive energy it’s so cool. Working off each other is cool and I don’t want them in the background. They are part of the show. I want them to be center stage and be the rock star. They come to see all of us as artists and we are all equal when we get up on stage.”

Sage is now working with Todd Davidson from La Mesa. Davidson plays keyboards, guitar and sings. “He’s an amazing musician and he’s now in a bunch of my bands,” said Sage. “He’s the keyboard player in my Bon Jovi Tribute band and Hot Hits band. We are getting ready to do a duo show over at the Hilton Mission Bay on Wednesday nights. We get to play acoustic guitars, sing and we have some great harmonies. It is such a pleasure. It’s intimate.”

Sage said his love of music has followed him all of his life, strongly influenced by his father and brother who introduced him to several genres of music at an early age, and his love of rock just added to the repertoire of music that he loves to sing and play.

Club M presents HOT HITS, a Las Vegas style show starring Eric Sage on April 29 at 7:00 p.m.

Fairmont Del Mar, 5300 Grand Del Mar Court, San Diego. He also has several other gigs coming up in the San Diego area. To find out more visit www.sageglobalentertainment.com and to keep up where he is playing next follow Sage on Facebook at www.facebook.com/EricSage.singer.