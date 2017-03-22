Technology has been implemented excessively in food engineering, and the products are not as good as one might expect health wise. GMOs should be banned from markets on scientific and moral basis.

We have reached a point in human history where we are the most powerful we have ever been when it comes to technology and development. But there comes a point where too much growth and advancement threatens the very foundation of our existence and our safety.

The FDA does generally not regulate GMOs and food companies are generally responsible for conducting their own studies to determine whether their products are safe to consume or not. There has been a series of independent studies linking GMOs to the increasing cancer rates and increasing numbers of birth defects, and diagnosis of autism, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. “Glyphosate’s inhibition of cytochrome P450 (CYP) enzymes is an overlooked component of its toxicity to mammals. CYP enzymes play crucial roles in biology, one of which is to detoxify xenobiotics. Thus, glyphosate enhances the damaging effects of other food borne chemical residues and environmental toxins. Negative impact on the body is insidious and manifests slowly over time as inflammation damages cellular systems throughout the body” (Biosemiotic Entropy: Disorder, Disease, and Mortality).

GMOs contain glyphosate, which is used as a herbicide. Glyphosate is foreign and unnatural to the human body, thus when it is consumed by an individual it causes serious changes to the chemistry of the human body.

In recent decades, the increasing rated of people getting diagnosed with breast cancer brought serious attention to what the causes are. After several studies, scientists have found a link between GMOs, glyphosate, and breast cancer cells. Glyphosate literally feeds breast cancer cells in the body and help them grow and develop into their full carcinogenic potential.

Surprisingly, The FDA left the responsibility of regulating GMOs foods and their effects on human health in the hands of the companies producing them. “Ultimately, it is the food producer who is responsible for assuring safety,” stated the FDA in its 1992 Statement of Food Policy. This self-regulation method still stands today.

Contradictory to the FDA hopes that food companies will be honest and conduct unbiased studies to observe the safety of their products and release them to the public, food companies have showed nothing but disregard to the health effects of their products on the human health. “Monsanto should not have to vouchsafe the safety of biotech food. Our interest is in selling as much of it as possible. Assuring its safety is the FDA’s job,” said Phil Angell, former director of Monsanto’s corporate communications. How can we trust a corporation with this ideology to regulate the majority of our foods? Almost all we eat belongs to Monsanto some way or another.

This deregulation for GMOs by the FDA is due to the revolving door between big food companies high ranking directors and lawyers, and the FDA’s most influential officials. Those officials have the best interest for the big food companies at heart rather than American citizen’s

Every year, thousands of kids are born with birth defects. Thousands are diagnosed with autism, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and breast cancer. We can decrease those numbers by ensuring that the food and drinks we consume are safe and non carcinogenic. It is our responsibility to fight for our health to be prioritized by the FDA. Genetic engineering has gone too far when it comes to food and agriculture.

Some things are just better left unaltered and unchanged.