While the army is looking for a few good men and women, God is throwing out His dragnet in the hopes of catching every man, woman and child in a net of faith. God loves His creation and has a plan to save it and His plan is not dependent upon anything that you do or think. It’s a fair plan, a merciful plan that was wrought in ancient times before the foundations of the earth were formed.

One important note here, God isn’t angry with us and He doesn’t want to harm us but instead offers us salvation and wants to fill our lives with peace. It’s a special kind of peace; it’s the kind of peace that passes all understanding. It’s a gift we don’t deserve and could never acquire on our own. We can’t even live a good enough life that would qualify us for entrance into His kingdom. Yet, out of His deep, unfailing love for us he has provided a way into his eternal presence.

So how many people has God provided for and how will they ever get to where He lives? Who could ever know the way into His glorious heavenly realm and beyond? Well, while these answers might be blowing in the wind I know where we can find them in the bible.

“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” So that everyone who believes in Him will have everlasting life! All are invited to come but unfortunately not all will accept this precious gift. (John 3:16)

“For God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world through Him might be saved.” God’s plan was in place before man was created and it is from His great love for us that He sent the cure for our sin sick soul! (John 3:17)

“He who believes in Him is not condemned; but he who does not believe is condemned already, because he has not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God.” As a pastor, I’m asked very regularly what the unforgivable sin is; well the above scripture explains that it is unbelief in Jesus Christ. (John 3:18)

“Let not your heart be troubled; you believe in God, believe also in Me. In My Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also.” So on the same night that Jesus was arrested and condemned to be crucified, he instructed His disciples that He was going away to prepare a place for them and if He went away He would also come again to bring them back to His kingdom. (John 14:1-3)

Now, what is holding you back from receiving a gift from God? If you are struggling with substance abuse, come to God. If you struggle with alcohol, come to God. If you struggle with lust, come to God. Whatever it is that you are chained to, whatever it is that you carry around on your back, give it to God. While twelve steps will work, why not use the one step program and give it to God?

“Come to Me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For My yoke is easy and My burden is light.” Jesus is inviting us to lay our burdens down on Him and offers us a free ride into eternal life. (Matthew 11:28-30)

Now maybe you can call me simple minded, or maybe borderline ignorant, but this offer sounds too good to be true. Is there a catch? Nope, it’s the real deal; God has already provided the way and the means for us to be healed from sin that separates us from a holy and righteous God.

God cares for us and wants the best for us. He wants us to live lives that are free from drama, hurt and pain. He only asks that we trust Him and walk with His spirit while He illuminates our path. He promises us a safe landing at the end if we will only abide in Him. So while the road sometimes gets rough down here and filled with pitfalls, muck and mire, Jesus invites you to travel on a much better and higher highway to heaven.