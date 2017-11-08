San Diego County is in the midst of a public health emergency due to the ongoing hepatitis A outbreak, with more than 480 cases and 330 hospitalizations (as of October 3, 2017).

While hepatitis A is not a chronic condition like hepatitis C, the liver infection can cause loss of liver function and require hospitalization. In those with compromised health, it can even lead to death.

While most people in the region are not at risk, many are concerned. Dr. Fadi Haddad, an infectious disease specialist affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital, addresses five common questions about hepatitis A.

How does hepatitis A spread?

Hepatitis A can easily spread from person to person, but only by touching objects or eating food handled by someone with the disease, or by having sex with an infected person.

No common sources of food, beverage or drugs have been identified that have contributed to the outbreak in San Diego, though investigation is ongoing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that person-to-person transmission through close contact is the primary way people get hepatitis A in the United States.

What are the symptoms?

The most obvious symptom of hepatitis A is jaundice, or yellowing of the skin or eyes. By the time a patient has this symptom the disease is rather advanced.

Other symptoms include:

Fever

Fatigue

Nausea and vomiting

Loss of appetite

Stomach pain

Dark urine or pale stools

If you think you are infected with hepatitis A, see your doctor or visit the closest emergency room.

Who is at risk of infection?

Hepatitis A is transmitted by fecal particles, so those who work in health care settings work with at-risk populations, or lack access to clean water and restrooms are most at risk. Other risk factors include injection drug use and close contact with an infected person.

How can I prevent getting hepatitis A?

The easiest way to prevent infection is to wash your hands before and after eating or preparing food; and after using the restroom, changing a diaper or assisting someone with toileting. For people who live and work in infected areas, another precaution would be to disinfect the soles of shoes or remove shoes when walking around the home.

For those at higher risk, a two-dose hepatitis A and B vaccine is available through your health care provider or the County of San Diego.

Should I vaccinate my family and myself?

The County of San Diego recommends that the following groups should be vaccinated against hepatitis A:

People traveling to a country with high or medium rates of hepatitis A

Men who have sex with men

Users of injection and non-injection illegal drugs

People with chronic liver disease who have an increased risk of poor outcomes if infected

People with blood-clotting disorders

People who are homeless or work with the homeless or users of illegal drugs

Food handlers

Health care workers

If you feel you are at risk of infection, talk with your primary care doctor or visit 211SanDiego.org for a list of community vaccination clinics.