The Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation (MTRP) is pleased to present a Fine Art Exhibition featuring five award winning artists: Loretta Deczynski, Deanna Ditzler, Joan Hansen, Don Stouder and Jami Wright.

" Five Creative Perspectives”

This exhibit will be on display in the Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center Art Gallery Sept. 9 – Oct. 6. The public is cordially invited to a reception in honor of the artists on Sunday, Sept. 10, 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.

About the Artists:

Loretta Deczynski - Acrylic, Pastel and Colored Pencil

Loretta is a self-taught multi-media artist, proficient in a variety of media. Her favorite medium is whatever she is using at the time. She loves the softness of pastel, the immediacy of watercolor and acrylic, the texture of oils and the realism of colored pencil. Primarily a floral artist, Loretta also loves to paint animals and people. She is fascinated by the beauty of nature with its' exquisite colors, lines, forms and abstract shapes. Her paintings have won awards in juried art shows and are in collections across the country.

Deanna Ditzler -Acrylic

Deanna Ditzler grew up in Eastern Kansas in the Flint Hills. Watching color change across the sky and land inspired her to follow a career in art. Graduating from university, Deanna worked as an illustrator at Hallmark cards. Then moved to St. Louis, Missouri taking more classes at night and doing freelance work.

Eventually settling in San Diego, doing freelance art and teaching a class in acrylic painting in North Park at the Art Academy of San Diego. Deanna is an award-winning artist winning the San Diego Award 2017 at the SD County Fair.

Joan Hansen - Oil, Acrylic and Watercolor

Whether using watercolor, oil or acrylics, Joan Hansen paints with passion and an eye for color. She paints landscapes, water scenes, wildlife, floral and wine themes.

"As artists, we have the opportunity to express our unique thoughts and passions through the medium of choice. Interwoven through my work are threads of organic line and luminous color. The organic line symbolizes my love for nature, and the luminous color expresses my continuing passion for the vibrancy of life. It intrigues me to capture and paint the illusive choreography in nature's eternal dance of light and shadow."

Don Stouder - Photography

Don Stouder is a chaplain, crisis counselor, and educator. With over 30 years experience in health care, Don was a paramedic before becoming ordained as a Unitarian Minister and board certified as a Health Care Chaplain. In addition to a fill professional life, Don has been a landscape and nature photographer since a very young age. He also enjoys being a recreational pilot and sailor, and is the author of three books and numerous articles. His work in this exhibition explores his love of southwestern landscapes.

Jami Wright - Watercolor

Since graduating from Oregon State University in Art Education, Jami Wright has maintained her love for watercolor. From Bend, Oregon, but raised as a Navy dependent who later marries her marine husband, she had a unique opportunity to travel and appreciate the landscapes of America and foreign countries. Although retired from public school teaching, Jami now teaches adults at home and through the San Diego Watercolor Society (SDWS). She has won numerous awards and published her own e book for Amazon, How To Paint A Lighthouse In Watercolor. As a current member of SDWS, she volunteers on the Education Outreach Committee.

The MTRP Visitor and Interpretive Center is located at One Father Junipero Serra Trail, San Diego, CA 92119, and it is open daily from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Admission is free.

The MTRP Foundation was formed in 1988 as a 501(c) (3) non-profit public benefit corporation. For more information about the MTRP Art Program, please contact Vicky DeLong, Art Coordinator, at 619-286-1361 or Maggie Holloway, MTRP Foundation, at 619-668-3280.