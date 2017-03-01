Finally we have some encouraging news for the East County Performing Arts Center. The El Cajon City Council authorized City Manage Doug Williford to begin negotiations with Live Nation for a management agreement to run ECPAC. Live Nation is the world’s largest producer and promoter of concerts and live entertainment events. This is not only good news it is great news.

This is what most of the people that have been vying for the operation of ECPAC have been waiting for. Something or someone that can bring valuable entertainment to East County and make the Performing Arts Center a destination for all of San Diego County. A mogul like Live Nation can make this happen and it has the history and knowhow to back it up.

After all of the many other proposals that have been met with high resistance, this is by far the best idea it has come up with so far and this can work benefitting both the venue and the City of El Cajon.

Even town crier Ray Lutz of Citizens Oversight praised the decision and I mean that with the upmost respect. Town criers are a crucial asset to any community and I applaud anyone that has the ability, desire and perseverance that it takes to keep on standing up for tough issues. And this is a great situation to be praised.

Moving forward, do not look for the Center to open immediately, but Live Nation would also take a crucial role in the planned remodeling of the ECPAC which the city has had trouble with in its ongoing bidding process to procure the right contractor. Estimates are that ECPAC would reopen possibly by the middle of 2018. This is the best news since City Council decided to invest $2.9 million to refurbish and reopen the Center.

There are many things still left to do, but the City is heading in the right direction with this decision. For once, I am excited about what is to come. With Live Nation taking over running the East County Performing Arts Center, its international recognition can push the theater further than any other organization has done so in its long past history.

This is thinking smart and kudos to the El Cajon City Council and its staff for giving this wonderful idea a shot. This is a great foundation for the Center’s future. Be sure to keep an eye out for when this comes back to Council for review and public input and let your voice be heard. Hopefully in wholeheartedly supporting these actions and turning ECPAC into an entertainment venue that suits the needs of our communities. Live Nation has the ability to bring in entertainment to suit the diversity of East County by bringing entertainers from around the world.

Job well done. I’m looking forward to seeing what happens next.