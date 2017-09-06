Twin sisters, a husband and wife, and a man named Cal Geter all competed against each other in the final competition round of a karaoke battle, culminating after a five-week tournament, held at Lakeside’s Eastbound Bar and Grill on Aug. 31.

“Only when I am drunk” quipped Lakeside resident, Lisa Watkins, voicing a sentiment most people have about daring to sing in public. Watkins, who had watched the sing-off in previous weeks, said “It’s a close competition. There is a lot of talent here.”

“This is the grand finale. Contestants are from the previous five week’s winners and they will be singing in their own genre. Guests (customers) will be the judges,” said Matt Okolski, Eastbound bar manager.

The final competitors were: Tonya Ramos and her husband, Reynaldo “Rey” Ramos, twin-sisters Marissa and Kelsey Babencoff, and Cal Geter.

Okolski said the genres the singers represented were: country, opera, Disney songs, top 40’s, and 90’s hits. The grand prize was a trip to Las Vegas or they could choose cash. When quizzed before the sing-off several of the singers were undecided who they would take to Vegas. Their husband, wife, or fraternal twin sister were up all up in the air.

“I can’t sing” said Cal Geter. “I’ve been doing Disney and that’s what I’m doing tonight – Disney.”

“We are checking what they got!” said Tanya Ramos about the other talent in the room before the competition started around 9 p.m.

Niko Jaquez, a singer himself on the Disney Cruise ship, Disney Dream, but that night with Almost Famous Entertainment, emceed the competition. Almost Famous Entertainment operates in many restaurants, clubs, and bars in San Diego and San Diego County.

Tanya Ramos, when asked why do you want to go to Vegas, enthusiastically answered “Money, money, money.” She sang “I Will Survive,” Geter sang “Be Our Guest,” Kelsey Babencoff sang “Redneck Woman,” Reynaldo Ramos sang “Dirty Pop,” and Marissa Babencoff sang “Play That Funky Music.”

Customers, numbering around 157, whittled the competition down to the husband-wife team with fierce applause and wolf calls. Tanya and Reynaldo Ramos competed against each other and in the end Tanya won. Tanya fulfilled her “I Will Survive” battle call.