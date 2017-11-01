In partnership with San Diego Repertory Theatre, Platt College San Diego School of Multimedia Design is pleased to present Archetypes: Good vs. Evil, a collection of graphic design, acrylic paintings, and ink sketches created by students, alumnae, and instructors of the local college. Among the students selected were Margo Prodan of La Mesa and Britney Scales of El Cajon.

The theme of the show works in concert with the current production, Hand to God, a dark comedy about a teen whose church puppet ministry quickly turns from whimsical to deranged.

“One of the reasons this play was such a hit on Broadway is that it explores complex moral issues with a disarmingly comedic touch,” says Platt College President, Meg Leiker. “We are delighted that our students have this hands-on learning opportunity to work with one of San Diego’s leading professional arts organizations. It is one of the many ways we prepare students to succeed in their careers after they graduate.”

Nicole Lewis, Head Librarian at Platt College, who co-curated the show with Marley Healy, Audience Engagement Curator at the Lyceum Theatre, agrees.

“Participating in this project provides practical experience for a career in media arts,” says Lewis. “The students must use their creativity while meeting the project guidelines and client expectations.” Healy says the students did not disappoint. “Good storytelling often highlights the conflict between two opposing forces: light and dark, chaos and order, hero versus villain,” she explains. “The students’ work reflects that and ties in thematically with the stage production of ‘Hand to God.’”

Platt College students were invited to create artwork that explores archetypes of good and evil as well as the concept of duality as a universal theme in life. The featured pieces are digital media and graphic design projects that combine traditional methods with the latest computer technology. Through innovative expression, students use their artwork to delve deeper into the significance and symbolism of this age-old conflict that is explored in our production.

“Platt College’s mission is to transform natural talents and aptitudes into strengths, skills, personal assets, and experience,” explains Leiker. “We train and prepare students both in traditional and state-of-the-art multimedia design and academic subjects within a supportive environment to foster creativity, originality, and new ideas, while building solid technical skills.” The college, which has been in San Diego for more than 30 years, emphasizes independent thinking and a strong foundation in problem solving skills to fulfill the needs of an evolving digital world and a growing, diverse, and demanding job market.

To see more Platt College student artwork, visit the Student Gallery at platt.edu/gallery