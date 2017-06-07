For some unknown reason as I looked into the mirror that sat flat on the kitchen table I began to think of impossible things. Can God make a rock so big that He can’t lift it, how many angels can dance on the head of a pin and if God created other life in this universe, did Jesus have to die for them too?

Now with my mind firmly in drive and beginning to pick up momentum I surveyed other things that occupied the table around the mirror. Towards the other end a good-sized pile of bills towered up, stacked one on top of the other, like a giant skyscraper. Hanging limp over the scalloped edges of a blue glass vase a handful of cut flowers. The once perky fresh flowers now cried out for mercy begging to be laid to rest on the compost pile.

On the opposite end of the table was an open calendar. Looking over the page with several dates circled I began to wonder how it could be Memorial Day already. Perspiration began to form on my forehead as thoughts of another future tax season filled my already anxious mind. Panic began to grip me and as I tried desperately to push those thoughts away I noticed how crumpled, knobby and twisted my fingers had become and began to wish that time could be put into reverse for few years.

Light from a nearby window found the mirror that was sitting on the table and directed a bright circle of light to fall upon the wall as a great witness to the Sun’s power. The sunspot illuminated a portion of one wall in my house creating a perfect circle complete with crisp edges. I found myself starring back into the mirror where my mind adventure had first taken flight and then to my bible that was sitting close by.

Distractions are not a rare commodity in our lives. They proliferate and grow like the clover and dandelions growing all over our front lawns. If left unchecked they will continue to spread until they completely choke out the really important components of our lives, like our relationships to family and friends.

Like flavors of ice cream distractions can come in all shapes and sizes. We can be so distracted by work, school, projects and other life clutter that we lose sight of the light that we are suppose to be reflecting. Just as the mirror reflected the sun’s bright warmth and light onto a dark corner wall in my house we too need to reflect light into the dark corners of the world we live in.

"You are the light of the world. A city that is set on a hill cannot be hidden. Nor do they light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a lampstand, and it gives light to all who are in the house. Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in heaven.” Matthew 5:13

Being a Christian means that you not only a follower of Christ, a little Christ, but that you are a witness of Christ and should be reflecting His light, His image and His love to the people around you. Being a witness means to reflect an image of something or someone.

So as our distractions increase and we begin to lose focus on our relationship with our Creator, stop and take time to be refreshed by simply remembering who He is. God is the same yesterday, today and tomorrow and by that definition He never changes or breaks a promise He’s made.

So are there things God can’t do? He can’t learn anything new, He can’t break a promise and He will never lose anyone who has made their choice to put their faith in Him or His work of salvation.