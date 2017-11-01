News and notes from County Supervisor Dianne Jacob

Latest on libraries

My colleagues on the Board of Supervisors recently joined me in taking another step toward the opening of a bigger, better library in Lakeside. The board cleared the way to buy a Woodside Avenue parcel in the heart of town for a new library. Thank you to the community for all your support as we move this important project forward.

Meanwhile, I’m hoping a new library may be coming to Casa de Oro, too. The county has also been looking at expanding the existing facility on Campo Road. Since I joined the board, the county has remodeled eight libraries in East County and built 13 of them. The most recent new library to open is in Alpine.

Coming up roses

There’s a lot of good news on the farm front. The county’s annual crop report shows that the total value of local crops has grown to $1.74 billion and that agriculture contributes $2.88 billion annually to our economy. That works out to nearly 17,000 jobs are directly or indirectly tied to agriculture!

Wildfire warning

It’s important to remember that we’re still at the height of the fall fire season.

If you haven’t already, download the SD Emergency app for your phone, register for 911 alerts from law enforcement and take other critical steps to protect your home and family. Start by going to readysandiego.org.

The recent firestorms in Northern California were heart-breaking. They were also a brutal reminder of the dangers we face here every day.

For more District 2 news, go to www.diannejacob.com or follow me on Facebook and Twitter. If I can assist with a county issue, please call my office at 619-531-5522 or email dianne.jacob@sdcounty.ca.gov.

Have a great East County day!

Dianne